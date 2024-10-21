Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 21, 2024: Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet: 'I don't eat anything...'
Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 21, 2024.
Latest news on October 21, 2024: Orry reveals the diet secrets that helped him shed '23 kilos last year. (Instagram/ Orhan Awatramani)
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet: 'I don't eat anything...'
- Orhan Awatramani aka Orry spoke about his diet and drastic 23 kg weight loss in an interview. Here's what he said about his 'zero-sugar-tolerant diet'.
Oct 21, 2024 9:39 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's Karwa Chauth celebrations feature simple mehndi designs, minimal makeup and lots of love
- Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth. The two actors ditched heavy mehndi for simple designs.
Oct 21, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif looks beyond beautiful in pink saree as she takes blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mom
- Katrina Kaif wore a pink silk saree for Karwa Chauth celebrations with Vicky Kaushal and his family.