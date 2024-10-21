Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 21, 2024: Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet: 'I don't eat anything...'

Edit Profile
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST
    Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 21, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    • Orhan Awatramani aka Orry spoke about his diet and drastic 23 kg weight loss in an interview. Here's what he said about his 'zero-sugar-tolerant diet'.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 21, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's Karwa Chauth celebrations feature simple mehndi designs, minimal makeup and lots of love

    • Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth. The two actors ditched heavy mehndi for simple designs.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 21, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Karwa Chauth 2024: Katrina Kaif looks beyond beautiful in pink saree as she takes blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mom

    • Katrina Kaif wore a pink silk saree for Karwa Chauth celebrations with Vicky Kaushal and his family.
    Read the full story here

