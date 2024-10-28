Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: Hina Khan looks beautiful in embroidered anarkali as she attends Ekta Kapoor's starry Diwali bash: Watch
Oct 28, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 28, 2024.
Latest news on October 28, 2024: Hina Khan attends Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 28, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Hina Khan looks beautiful in embroidered anarkali as she attends Ekta Kapoor's starry Diwali bash: Watch
- Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's annual Diwali party last night. She looked beautiful in an embroidered anarkali kurta set.