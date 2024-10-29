Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 29, 2024: Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets: Do these simple things to keep your skin looking flawless like the actor

Live
Oct 29, 2024 9:42 AM IST
Beauty trends come and go, but taking care of your skin is always in. Learn more about Anushka Sharma's easy skincare regime.
Fashion News LIVE: Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets: Do these simple things to keep your skin looking flawless like the actor
- The secret to Anushka Sharma's glowing skin? Using the right products and drinking 'tons and tons of water'. Find out her beauty and haircare rituals, and more.
Oct 29, 2024 9:30 AM IST
Travel News LIVE: Best Tommy Hilfiger suitcases: Top 10 picks that are sleek, durable and have spacious designs for the modern traveller
- Tommy Hilfiger suitcases combine sophistication and durability, featuring spacious compartments and sleek designs—ideal for modern travellers.
Oct 29, 2024 9:10 AM IST
Health News LIVE: When Fardeen Khan revealed the secret behind his dramatic 18 kg weight loss in just 6 months
- In 2020, Fardeen Khan lost 18 kg by adhering to 'correct workouts' and restricting his diet to healthy foods. Here's what he said about his weight loss journey.
Oct 29, 2024 9:04 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Choti Diwali 2024 date: Is Choti Diwali on October 30 or 31? Correct date and shubh muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi
- Choti Diwli 2024: There is confusion about the correct date of the auspicious festival of Naraka Chaturdashi. Know whether it is on October 30th or 31st.
Oct 29, 2024 9:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Best steel kadhai: Top 10 versatile picks for everyday frying, stir-frying, and cooking needs in the kitchen
- Revamp your kitchen with the best steel kadhais! Check out our top 10 picks perfect for frying, stir-frying, and cooking delicious meals every day!