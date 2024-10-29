Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 29, 2024: Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets: Do these simple things to keep your skin looking flawless like the actor

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
    Oct 29, 2024 9:42 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 29, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets: Do these simple things to keep your skin looking flawless like the actor

    • The secret to Anushka Sharma's glowing skin? Using the right products and drinking 'tons and tons of water'. Find out her beauty and haircare rituals, and more.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 29, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Travel News LIVE: Best Tommy Hilfiger suitcases: Top 10 picks that are sleek, durable and have spacious designs for the modern traveller

    • Tommy Hilfiger suitcases combine sophistication and durability, featuring spacious compartments and sleek designs—ideal for modern travellers.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 29, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: When Fardeen Khan revealed the secret behind his dramatic 18 kg weight loss in just 6 months

    • In 2020, Fardeen Khan lost 18 kg by adhering to 'correct workouts' and restricting his diet to healthy foods. Here's what he said about his weight loss journey.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 29, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Choti Diwali 2024 date: Is Choti Diwali on October 30 or 31? Correct date and shubh muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi

    • Choti Diwli 2024: There is confusion about the correct date of the auspicious festival of Naraka Chaturdashi. Know whether it is on October 30th or 31st.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 29, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    Lifestyle News LIVE: Best steel kadhai: Top 10 versatile picks for everyday frying, stir-frying, and cooking needs in the kitchen

    • Revamp your kitchen with the best steel kadhais! Check out our top 10 picks perfect for frying, stir-frying, and cooking delicious meals every day!
    Read the full story here

