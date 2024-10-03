Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 3, 2024: Fasting this Navratri? Here are 3 scientific reasons why it is good for you
Oct 3, 2024 8:24 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 3, 2024.
Latest news on October 3, 2024: Fasting helps in reducing bloating and improving digestion.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 3, 2024 8:24 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Fasting this Navratri? Here are 3 scientific reasons why it is good for you
- Navratri 2024: From regulating blood sugar levels to promoting healthy weight management, here are the benefits of observing fast during Navratri.
Oct 3, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Ananya Panday proves she is the next big Gen-Z fashionista as she dazzles in black Chanel look for event in Paris
- Ananya Panday attended the Opening Season Ballet Gala At Palais Garnier in Paris. She wore a black floor-length embellished dress to the event.