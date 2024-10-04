Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 4, 2024: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu steals the show in sultry gold gown at Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam
Oct 4, 2024 9:30 AM IST
Latest news on October 4, 2024: Harnaaz Sandhu attends the Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam.
Fashion News LIVE: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu steals the show in sultry gold gown at Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam
- Harnaaz Sandhu attended the Miss Cosmo 2024 event in Vietnam. The Miss Universe 2021 wore a sultry gold gown for the occasion.
Oct 4, 2024 9:27 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Put away that French toast! Here's why a sweet breakfast is bad idea for your weightloss plans
- From weight gain to sudden spike in blood sugar levels, here are the many negative impactsi of having sugary items for breakfast.
Oct 4, 2024 8:17 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Navratri 2024 fasting tips: Dos and don’ts to remember during the festival
- Navratri 2024: From avoiding junk food to staying hydrated to having smaller meals, here are a few fasting guidelines for Navratri.
Oct 4, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: ‘Lux Cozi with a twist: Ananya Panday's grey cashmere jumpsuit for event leaves the internet confused
- Ananya Panday attended an event in a grey cashmere jumpsuit. Netizens compared the look with Lux Cozi winterwear.
Oct 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Amazon Sale 2024: More than 70% off on host of beauty products like hair and skincare products, perfumes, makeup items
- Amazon Festival Sale 2024 is a great time to pick beauty products from a spectrum of categories. Get mega discounts on serums, lotions, masks and more.