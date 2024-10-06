Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 6, 2024: Navratri 2024 Day 4: All about Maa Kushmanda, significance, auspicious colour of the day, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat
Oct 6, 2024 5:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 6, 2024.
Latest news on October 6, 2024: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 6, 2024 5:00 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Navratri 2024 Day 4: All about Maa Kushmanda, significance, auspicious colour of the day, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat
- Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. Know the significance of praying to her, puja vidhi, and more.