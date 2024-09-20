Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today September 20, 2024: Why you should start your morning with a cup of warm water: Discover these amazing health benefits
Sep 20, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for September 20, 2024.
Latest news on September 20, 2024: Drinking warm water in the morning offers unique health benefits.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 20, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Why you should start your morning with a cup of warm water: Discover these amazing health benefits
- Starting your day with warm water can boost your health in several ways. Discover how this simple habit can enhance your overall well-being.