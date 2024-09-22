Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today September 22, 2024: Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur stuns at Jimmy Choo event in Milan: Check out pics, her outfit price details
Sep 22, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for September 22, 2024.
Latest news on September 22, 2024: Princess Gauravi Kumari attended the Jimmy Choo SS25 Presentation in Milan.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 22, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur stuns at Jimmy Choo event in Milan: Check out pics, her outfit price details
- Princess Gauravi Kumari showcased a dual-tone black and beige dress by Moonray at Milan Fashion Week. Accompanied by a Jimmy Choo bag.