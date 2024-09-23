Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today September 23, 2024: Radhika Merchant in a simple backless crop top and pants, no makeup spotted at an art exhibition: Watch
Sep 23, 2024 8:28 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for September 23, 2024.
Latest news on September 23, 2024: Radhika Merchant at an art exhibition.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 23, 2024 8:28 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant in a simple backless crop top and pants, no makeup spotted at an art exhibition: Watch
- Radhika Merchant wore a simple backless off-white crop top and pants to attend an art exhibition. She paired the minimal look with no makeup.