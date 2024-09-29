Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today September 29, 2024: World Heart Day 2024: Hidden heart threats women face, early warning signs they miss and effective prevention tips

Live

By

Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for September 29, 2024.

Latest news on September 29, 2024: World Heart Day 2024: Hidden heart threats women face, early warning signs they miss and effective prevention tips

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More