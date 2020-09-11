Love Affairs: What’s your favourite thing to do on a self-date?

lifestyle

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:44 IST

Do you enjoy the smell of wet earth, or feel a thrill when you watch your favourite sports hero on TV? Do you like to curl up and reread a favourite book, or spend hours icing a cake you made for no particular reason? If you experience any one of these emotions, you, my dear, are romancing yourself.

As a great believer of self-romance, I actually throw a little party for myself every month. I did it last week — locked myself in my bedroom, donned my little black dress, put on red lipstick and streamed my favourite songs. Then I poured myself some Asti, grabbed my spot in front of the mirror and danced for an hour.

“You look so pretty,” the husband said when I emerged, even though I had changed back into my home clothes and wiped off all my make-up. That is the magic of self-romance. It gives you a vibe. I was feeling great about myself, and it showed.

In The Artist’s Way, author Julia Cameron recommends a powerful ritual called the “artist’s date”. She defines it as “a block of time… especially set aside and committed to nurturing your… inner artist”. This could be time spent colouring in mandalas, thinking your thoughts while on a long walk, baking, cooking, playing the flute — whatever it is that you enjoy as a form of self-reflection and / or self-expression. The activity is almost irrelevant, as long as it isn’t self-harming. The important thing is to spend time, by yourself, immersed in something that you love to do.

It is the sad fact of our world that self-love comes more naturally to those who grew up hearing that they are attractive. The truth, of course, is that we are all blessed with a uniqueness worthy of love, from others and from ourselves. So whoever you are, and whatever your story, give it a shot. It’s one of the few things good for you that feels effortless.

And if you’re in a new relationship, it can kindle a spark or make it burn brighter. Katy, a former colleague from California, fell in love with Matthew while he was describing to her the intricate technicalities of mountaineering. She is a tech professional with no intention of ever conquering a peak. But when she saw how much he cared about this thing that he loved, it told her something about his capacity for passion. Married 12 years now, with two children, Katy says she makes sure Matthew goes mountaineering once a year. It keeps the joy alive.

I do believe that self-romance is a component of the ‘x-factor’ in relationship chemistry. It holds part of the answer to what makes one person attractive to another. Because if anyone can love, commit to and make time for themselves, chances are they have the capacity to do the same for others.

Simran Mangharam is a dating and relationship coach and can be reached on simran@floh.in