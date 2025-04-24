Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minimum 40 % off on kitchen essentials from Amazon Brand: Get bottles, containers, lids and more at low prices!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 24, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Minimum 40% off on kitchen must-haves! Bottles, pans, containers & more—upgrade your kitchen without burning your wallet. Only on Amazon!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000ml Stainless Steel Insulated (Thermosteel) Water Bottle | 24 Hours Hot and Cold | Leakproof, Rust and Corrosion Resistant| For Travel, Office, Trekking, Home (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹747

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Bottles (Set of 3) | 970ml Each | 100% Food-Grade | BPA-Free Cap | Leak & Spill Proof | Ergonomic Grip | For Home & Office Use (Yellow, Grey & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle with Flip Lid and Cover, 24 Hours Hot or Cold, 1000ml View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Insulated 24 Hours Hot or Cold Bottle Flask, 1000 ml, Deep Blue View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Fridge Bottle with Leak Proof Sporty Stainless Steel Cap | 1000 ml | Pack of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹669

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Fridge Water Bottle | 1000 ml | Textured Blue Finish (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹484.07

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Antimicrobial Square Modular Plastic Storage Container (7.5 L each) |Stackable |BPA-Free |Air-Tight Flexi Lids | Multipurpose Use for Snacks, Spices, & more(Set of 2) (Light Red) View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel See-Through Canister SET For Tea-Coffee-Sugar | BIS-Approved | 600ml I Matte Black I Set of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹640.77

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Container with Air-Vent Lid (420ml Each) | Airtight & Leak-Proof | Freezer, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe (Set of 4) (Round Shaped) (Transparent) View Details checkDetails

₹769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Modular Plastic Storage Containers with Lid (525 ml + 1200 ml + 1800 ml) | Stackable | BPA-Free | Multipurpose Use for Snacks, Spices, & more (Set of 12) (Light Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Storage Jar and Container Set I Air Tight & BPA Free Containers for Kitchen Storage Set I Grocery Kitchen Container, Set 8 (500 ML - 4 Pieces & 900 ML - 4 Pieces), Blue View Details checkDetails

₹729

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Glass Transparent Storage Jar with Brown Cap for Pickles, Spices | BPA Free | Set of 6 | 500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Granite Finish Non Stick Induction Base Deep Kadai 24cm with Glass Lid - Granito Grey View Details checkDetails

₹981.96

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tope with Steel Lid (16 cm, 1.5 litres) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Heavy Bottom 3 Piece Cookware Set|Three Layer Impact Forged Bottom for Durability|Soft Touch Handles|Kadai - 22 Cm, Fry Pan- 22 Cm & Sauce Pan - 16 Cm, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Heavy Bottom Kadai with Glass lid | Three Layer Impact Forged Bottom for Durability | Premium Look with Soft Touch Handles and Knob, 24 cm View Details checkDetails

₹879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadhai with 5 plates(idli, Dhokla and pathra), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Casserole with Glass Lid | Impact-Forged Bottom | Soft-Touch Handle | Dishwasher-Safe | 18 Cm, 2800Ml, 2800 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹779

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium 4 Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set | Granite Finish | Induction Base | Pfoa Free | HTR Exterior Coating | 25Cm Tawa, 22 Cm Kadai, 22Cm Fry Pan, 1 Glass Lid | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Dosa Tawa, Non-Stick, Dishwasher-Safe (Aluminium, 4.88 mm Thickness, 33 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹821.97

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Non-Stick Honeycomb Triply Stainless Steel Frying Pan with Steel Lid, 26 cm - 2.3L, Fast & Even Heating, Induction & Gas Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹1,759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Aluminium Non Stick Frying Pan with Glass Lid - 27 cms, 2.3 litres | 3 mm Thickness | 100% PFOA, Lead, and Cadmium and Toxin-Free | Induction and Gas Stove Friendly (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo 25 cm Hard Anodised Non-Stick Tawa (5 mm Thickness)| Non-Reactive, Food Safe Roti/Paratha Tawa|Gas and Induction Compatible, Dishwasher Safe| Black View Details checkDetails

₹709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Tri-ply Frying Pan with Glass Lid and Wooden Handle, 24cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Containers with Fresh-n-Lock Safe Storage and Transparent Lids, 2, Square (800 ml Each) (Clear) View Details checkDetails

₹739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Triply Tasla with Stainless Steel Lid, 26cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,256.83

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Containers with Air-Vent Lids for Kitchen/Tiffin, 4, Rectangle (1,000 ml Each) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Container with Air-Vent Lid (420ml Each) | Airtight & Leak-Proof | Freezer, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe (Set of 4) (Round Shaped) (Transparent) View Details checkDetails

₹769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Borosilicate Glass Container with Air-Vent Lid for Kitchen/Tiffin, Rectangle (720 ml), set of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹1,059

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Happy Cove Husk Eco Friendly 10 inch Dinner Plates | Rice Husk and Bamboo Fibre | Set of 6 with 6 Bowls (200ml) and 6 Sauce Bowls - Durable, Microwave Safe, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Dinner Set | Stainless Steel | Mirror Finish | Set of 20 - Solid View Details checkDetails

₹959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Handmade Ceramic Dinner Plate Set, 4 Pieces (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Dinnerware Set, 16 Pieces View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Ceramic 18 Piece Classic Solid Dinner Set | 6 Dinner Plates, 6 Quarter Plates, 6 Serving Bowls, White View Details checkDetails

₹3,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Ceramic 18 Piece Classic Solid Dinner Set | 6 Dinner Plates, 6 Quarter Plates, 6 Serving Bowls | Off White View Details checkDetails

₹3,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Is your kitchen secretly judging your old containers and mismatched lids? It’s time for an upgrade, and not just any upgrade. Amazon’s kitchen essentials are here with a sizzling deal: Minimum 40% off! From bottles to pans, lids to storage boxes, your dream kitchen setup just became a lot more affordable.

40% Off on kitchen essentials from Amazon brand: Bottles, containers and more!(Pexels)
40% Off on kitchen essentials from Amazon brand: Bottles, containers and more!(Pexels)

This is a kitchen revolution. If you're a midnight snacker or a meal prep wizard, there's something in this deal for everyone. Let’s open those virtual cupboards and find the treasures inside!

Stylish and spacious kitchen must-haves at 40% off!

Bottles

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay stylish; with bottles that don’t break the bank. Be it if you’re packing lunch or heading to yoga, these bottles are leak-proof, trendy, and ridiculously discounted. Your water just got a major glow-up!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Containers

Say goodbye to mystery meals in the fridge. These containers come with tight lids, clear bodies, and the kind of durability your leftovers deserve. And hey, when they’re 40% off, you can finally organise your fridge like a Pinterest board.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pots

Simmer, sauté, or make midnight snack; these pots are ready for every culinary adventure. Built for both daily cooking and gourmet dreams, they’re now priced to thrill. Upgrade your stove game for half the spend!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pans

Fry it, flip it, love it. From non-stick wonders to heavy-duty skillets, these pans are your new kitchen OGs. Cook like a pro without burning your wallet because these prices are as smooth as your pancake flips.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lids

No more missing-lid mysteries! Match your containers, cover your pots, and trap all the goodness in style. With Amazon’s lid collection on discount, it’s time to finally give your kitchen the closure it needs—literally.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dining sets

Be it if you're hosting a cosy brunch or a festive dinner, discover elegant designs and unbeatable prices that bring style to your table. From rustic charm to modern minimalism, there’s a set to match every taste and home. Don’t just serve food—serve it with style!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Why pay more when your kitchen essentials can come at almost half the price? Whether you're cooking up a storm or just storing last night’s pizza, Amazon’s got your back. Shop smart, save big, and serve up happiness—starting from your shelves!

Similar stories for you:

Graters, choppers, frying pans, tawas, and more at great prices on Amazon Bazaar

Amazon Mega Furniture Sale! Min 45% off on mattress, office chair and more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest: Up to 75% off on ice cream makers from popsicle moulds to churners

Minimum 50 % off on kitchen essentials from Amazon Brand: Get bottles, containers, lids and more at low prices: FAQs

  • Are these discounts available on all Amazon brands?

    Yes! This offer includes a wide range of Amazon-owned brands offering quality kitchen products.

  • Can I return or exchange these kitchen essentials?

    Absolutely! All products follow Amazon’s standard return policy for your peace of mind.

  • Do the products come with a warranty?

    Many of them do! Check the individual listings for warranty details and coverage.

  • Is the 40% off applicable to all kitchen items?

    Most items have a minimum of 40% off. Some may have even higher discounts depending on the product.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
News / Lifestyle / Minimum 40 % off on kitchen essentials from Amazon Brand: Get bottles, containers, lids and more at low prices!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On