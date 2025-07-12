Hyderabad, Dali, a two-year-old Labrador pet dog of a Hyderabad-based couple, is no ordinary canine companion. She likes to dabble in painting, creating abstract artworks which have gained attention from many. This dog not only barks, also paints

The couple, Snehangshu Debnath and Hoi Choudhury, residents of Manikonda in Hyderabad, found Dali abandoned and rescued her.

They were pleasantly surprised when they discovered that the dog appeared to show interest in painting.

"She used to just snatch the brush from my husband. My husband is an artist and when he used to paint she used to come and snatch the brush and run away. One of our friends actually said that probably it is a protest. She probably wants to participate, so let her participate and that's how we gave her the brush," Choudhury told PTI Videos.

The couple were overjoyed when Dali, named after the renowned Spanish artist Salvador Dali, touched the canvas. They then decided to let her paint.

They made a special brush for the dog so that it could hold in her mouth.

"We did a little bit of research and found out that there should be some dog-friendly brush which she can hold properly. And then we made it at home. We purchased a wooden block and carved it nicely so that it fits in her mouth," Debnath said.

The couple trained the dog by holding the brush and touching the canvas.

Dali made her first painting at the age of nine months, Debnath said, and added that the dog has 38 paintings to her credit.

When people showed interest in buying the paintings of Dali, the couple decided that the dog would paint if the buyers selected the colours. The amount would be donated for the welfare of stray dogs.

"We launched a calendar with Dali's twelve best paintings – most popular paintings. We thought we would sell these paintings worldwide and the entire money would go for the rescue and treatment of stray dogs. And it happened and people appreciated it and purchased it," Debnath said.

He claimed that Dali is the only dog in the country that paints with water colours.

