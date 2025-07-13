New Delhi, It tastes like the Indian summer and feels like nostalgia. Mango, at least for Indians, is much more than a fruit, it's an emotion. Yet, its true power, with over "1,400 varieties" across the world, lies in its unrivalled versatility. Mango takes the cake: How king of fruits continues to reign over hearts and palates

Because, according to experts, from street snacks to gourmet dishes, the mango doesn’t just fit in it reinvents itself, season after season, all while holding its own and its crown as the undisputed king of fruits.

Not for nothing, every year without a miss, it is raining mango festivals in the town, celebrating the beloved fruit in all its glorious forms a privilege reserved for only the rarest of fruits.

Chef Naresh Kotwal, head chef at Ikk Panjab, describes it best when he calls mango a "bridge between nostalgia and innovation".

"It’s like that one guest who blends in effortlessly, no matter the gathering. Its dual nature sweet and lush when ripe, tart and punchy when raw gives it a wide canvas to play on," said Kotwal, who recently curated "Dawat-e-Aam", a celebration of mango’s many moods.

The festival explored the fruit’s versatility through desi innovations ranging from 'Aam Kasundi Paneer Tikka' and 'Aam aur Aloo ki Tikki' to 'Raw Mango Kachumber' and 'Mango Lachha Salad', capturing flavours that were sweet, tangy, spicy, and even smoky.

The love for this stone fruit in India can quite literally be measured in millions of tonnes.

According to "Mango: A Global History" by Constance L Kirker and Mary Newman, which cites data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, India produced nearly half of the world's mangoes — over 24 million tonnes — in 2020 alone.

Despite this staggering output, the book notes that only around 1,73,000 tonnes were exported, with nearly 30 percent headed to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"The rest are used for domestic consumption," claims the book, a telling testament to just how deeply mango is woven into the fabric of Indian life.

But then mango isn't just a national obsession, the Indian sub-continent gift to the world adapts beautifully across borders and cuisines from Thai mango sticky rice to Mexican mango with chili-lime salt.

This fusion of global flavors with Indian mangoes is now a staple at high-end restaurants, where well-travelled diners crave the best of both worlds — gourmet innovation and desi nostalgia.

Chef Kaushik Mishra of Taj Mahal, New Delhi, notes how "built-in balance of sugar and acidity" in mango helps it complement bold spices, herbs, and even dairy.

He showcases it at Captain's Cellar in the Taj Mahal, the 'Mango Sushi' jasmine rice with Alphonso, served with a soy-coconut dip — bridging Asian precision with Indian nostalgia, and at Machan, where the 'Mango Roll' and 'Mango Custard Danish' offer both freshness and indulgence in one bite.

"It cools chili heat in Thai salads, enhances masalas in Indian chutneys, brightens Mexican snacks, and adds velvet richness to European desserts. Whether it's a salad or a dessert, mango adapts with quiet confidence across cuisines and cultures. Machan also serves seasonal special for breakfast which is Mango Custard Danish, in addition to a variety of fresh mangoes," added Mishra.

Echoing Mishra's sentiments is Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, executive chef at Indian Accent, Delhi.

A fan of classics like 'Aamras poori', 'Mango with sticky rice', and even a spicy 'Picante' with mango juice, Mehrotra believes the possibilities with this sinful fruit are simply endless.

For a more innovative take, he points to the 'Meetha Achar Pork Spare Ribs' on the restaurant’s menu — a bold dish where pork ribs are tossed in a sweet and sour mango 'chunda' pickle.

"You can add any number of things to it, and mango will still make them shine while holding its own distinct flavour. Add chillies, sprinkle rock salt, pair it with seafood or with jasmine rice to make a classic mango sticky rice — the possibilities are endless," he explained.

Beyond the plate, mango makes itself count in the glass too.

So, when Jones Elish, Beverage Head at Impresario Hospitality, crafted the "Mango Map" — a cocktail journey through global drinking cultures linked by mango’s versatility — it was an instant hit across Smoke House Deli outlets pan-India.

From a raw mango and spice concoction inspired by Mexico to a smooth mango-whiskey blend nodding to Ireland, the fruit took the center stage confidently adapting effortlessly to every flavour profile.

"It pairs effortlessly with a variety of spirits, herbs, and bitters, adapting its mood depending on where you want the drink to go; tropical, spiced, citrus-forward, or creamy and indulgent... In each drink, it sets the stage, balances the flavours, and leaves a lasting impression," he said.

Raising the bar further, Radico Khaitan Limited — one of India’s largest IMFL companies — also recently launched a new range of flavoured vodka, with Alphonso Mango as a tribute to India's favourite summer fruit.

Beyond its flavour, chefs believe that what truly adds to the mango's irresistible charm is its fleeting nature the fact that it is seasonal and only available during a limited window each year

While some, like Chef Mishra, admit that dehydrated mango can work well for garnishes or infusions and that preserves too have their place, most agree that nothing compares to the joy of the real thing, in its season.

"We like to mix things up and keep it exciting, and when there’s no good mango in the season, we just move on and wait for the next one,” said Mehrotra.

So, while other fruits may have their moment jackfruit as a meat substitute or guava in fine dining desserts — surpassing mango in both artistry and versatility remains a tall order.

Or as chef Kotwal puts it: "Mango doesn't just sit on the throne it dances, dazzles, and disappears, leaving you wanting more".

