Need to expand India's culinary footprint in global fine dining space: DG Tourism

New Delhi, India's culinary heritage draws from "cultural memory" and regional techniques, and efforts must be made to reinforce these traditions and expand its footprint in the global fine dining space, a top tourism ministry official said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event here, Suman Billa, additional secretary and director general, Ministry of Tourism, also emphasised on the need to preserve India's "fading culinary traditions".

The occasion was the announcement of the launch of the National Young Chef Competition that aims to discover, mentor and showcase the finest culinary talent among final-year hospitality students across the nation, the ministry said in a statement.

The contest is being helmed by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry , in collaboration with the tourism ministry.

"Our culinary heritage is built on cultural memory and regional techniques. We must reinforce these traditions and also expand India's footprint in the global fine dining space," Billa said, and urged young chefs to think creatively and represent India with confidence on the international gastronomic stage.

NYCC, a collaborative effort with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council , is themed on "Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation".

It features four zonal competitions across India culminating in a grand finale at IHM Pusa, New Delhi in January 2026, the ministry said.

Apart from the main competition, NYCC will conduct career sensitisation workshops for Class 11 and 12 students at each zonal venue, "addressing declining enrolment in hospitality education and introducing students to real-world culinary careers," it said.

Rajan Sehgal, co-chair, Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, called NYCC a "movement" that unites industry, education, and youth to celebrate Indian gastronomy.

Chef Manjit Gill, president of IFCA, said, "NYCC is not just a contest, but a cultural revival. It's a call to preserve and modernise India's diverse food legacy."

With participation from over 130 hospitality institutions, the event is supported by several partners. Winners will receive cash prizes, internships, international exposure, and a special award for the 'Best Sustainable Dish', the ministry said in its statement.

