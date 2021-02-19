Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights
- Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
Thukpa is the one comfort dish that is enjoyed throughout the year. However, it hits differently in winters and there is no denying that. As the chilly season gets ready to bid adieu to us, we thought, if you haven't had it till now, it is the correct time to share the recipe of Vegetable Thukpa with you.
Imagine having this wholesome bowl of vegetables in the night while enjoying the slightly cold weather. This dish feels like a warm hug from the inside as soon as you put it in your mouth. So let’s not waste any more time and dive right into this soupy goodness.
Vegetable Thukpa
Ingredients:
Vegetables (carrots, beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, cabbage)- diced into cubes
Bokchoy
Ginger finely chopped
Garlic finely chopped
Onions - sliced
Green chilli - finely chopped
Boiled noodles - as per packet instructions
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp coriander powder
Red chilli powder- as per taste
1 tsp soy sauce
1 tbsp lemon juice
Coriander leaves
Salt to taste
A pinch of pepper
3-4 cups of vegetable stock or water
Method:
Take out a pan and add some oil into it. Once it heats a little, add finely chopped garlic, ginger and green chillies. Saute them for a minute at least and add onions. Cook the onions until they become soft.
For the next step, add the carrots, beans, bell peppers, mushrooms and cabbage to the pan. Saute them on high flame for at least three to four minutes. Once, you think they are done, add salt, pepper, coriander powder and garam masala to the pan. Cover and cook for seven to eight minutes until soft (don’t overcook them). We need to keep the vegetables crunchy for that taste.
Now add three to four cups of vegetable stock or water to the pan and let it boil on medium-high flame. Finally, add the soy sauce and red chilli powder and bokchoy. Give it a good stir and let it simmer for some time. Then add lemon juice and coriander leaves.
In a large soup bowl, add boiled noodles and over it, add the vegetable broth that you just made. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve hot and enjoy this delicious and easy to prepare dish.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/thesoultreat)
