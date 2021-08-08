Recipe: Craving seafood? Whip up this easy AF Shrimp and Zucchini Stir Fry

We have already lived full to our Sunday cheat day plan but since it is still a few hours to Monday, we decided to fool our taste buds into enjoying another round of scrumptious meal with some sneaky veggie goodness courtesy this mouthwatering recipe of Shrimp and Zucchini Stir Fry that we stumbled upon recently in our search for some nutrient-packed, healthy but tasty staple food. Vegetables are a must on a diet hence, we suggest some Shrimp and Zucchini Stir Fry and share its easy AF recipe for all those craving some seafood tonight.

If you are searching for an exotic dinner that does not take much of your time as you make the most of Sunday night, look no further as we got you sorted with this easy recipe of Shrimp and Zucchini Stir Fry which can be whipped up in less than 20 minutes. Check out the recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

18-20 large shrimp, peeled and defined

1 large zucchini, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp sweet soy sauce

1/2 tbsp chili garlic sauce or sriracha

1 tsp sesame seeds or EBBS

1 cup brown rice, cooked

Method:

In a medium non stick skillet add zucchini and a drizzle of oil. Season with a little salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 min.

Then add your shrimp. Cook until pink, about 3 min. In a small bowl mix soy, mirin, and chili garlic sauce.

Pour into skillet and toss everything together. Cook for a minute and then plate next to hot, steamy rice. Top with sesame seeds! Enjoy!

(Recipe: Heather Wright, Instagram/easyhomecookingwithheather)

Benefits:

High in protein but low in calories, carbs and fat, shrimps make for a perfect diet food. As one of the most commonly consumed types of shellfish, shrimps are packed with high amounts of certain nutrients like as iodine and provide vitamins and minerals including selenium that is required for your daily needs and helps promote heart health while reducing inflammation.

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

