Recipe: Tired and just wanna eat? Try super time-saving Chicken Gyozas

The last thing we want to think about after getting back from work, especially on a Tuesday night, is what to cook for dinner and if you too feel the same, we got you sorted with a recipe of Chicken Gyozas. Homemade as a quick dinner or side dish, they are crispy on the outside while the chicken inside the Gyozas is tender and juicy.

If you’ve had a nasty Tuesday, we have good news for you! Check below for the recipe of Chicken Gyozas which are the easiest and laziest dumpling fold ever with the filing just as juicy and irresistible.

Ingredients for the dough:

200g plain flour

100g cold water

pinch of salt

Ingredients for the filling:

250g chicken thigh, minced. You can use pork mince instead.

50g spring onions, finely chopped

1 tsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp white pepper

1 whole egg

pinch of salt

Method:

Prepare the dough by mixing the flour with salt, and then gradually add in the water. Mix well until a rough dough forms and cover with cling film and set aside. Rest for at least 10 miss before kneading till a smoothish dough ball.

Cover again and set aside for at least 30 mins. As the dough is resting, prepare the filling by mixing all the ingredients together. Stir in the same direction to help the texture of the filling develop.

Roll out the gyoza dough by dividing the ball of dough into quarters, rolling it out into long batons and portioning into equal sized pieces around 12g each. Then roll each out with a rolling pin.

Once the gyoza dough is ready to be filled, spoon a small amount of filling into the middle and carefully pinch the top and bottom together to form the shape seen here. Place on a dusted plate or surface as you work on the rest.

To cook, add 1-2 tbsp of oil to a frying pan. Place the gyozas into the pan, and allow to cook for around 3-5 mins, until the bottom is nicely browned.

Once the bottoms are browned, add 50 ml of water to the pan, this will make the pan sizzle. Turn down the heat, cover with a lid and allow to steam for around 5 mins.

When the water has all evaporate and the chicken is cooked, remove from the pan and serve piping hot. Option to make a simple soy & vinegar dip as accompaniment. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Verna, Instagram/vernahungrybanana)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

