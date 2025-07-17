Shillong, A city-based school made culinary history by hosting the country's first school-level masterchef-style cooking competition, capturing hearts and sparking excitement among budding chefs in the state. Shillong school hosts masterchef-style cooking contest, wins hearts

The event, held recently at KC Secondary School, saw enthusiastic participation from students and parents alike, blending food, creativity, and local culture into one vibrant celebration.

A move that even drew praise from MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak, who lauded the school for inspiring young minds through bold, culture-rooted innovation.

Spearheaded by the school's dynamic principal, Bryan Wahlang, the culinary face-off was part of the school's annual 'Tartan Heart Festival', a weeklong inter-house event filled with creative competitions ranging from dance and singing to floral arrangements and crafts.

"This was our fifth or sixth edition. We do this every time, which we call the 'Tartan Heart Festival.' It is an inter-house competition, so even the teachers go all out to help organise their teams," the principal told PTI, while highlighting the inclusive spirit of the event.

Though not officially verified, Wahlang believes the school could be among the first in India to adopt this competitive cooking format.

"I am not very sure if we are the first school to do this, but I think we are," Wahlang said.

"We only missed it during the COVID-19 lockdown. But even then, we hosted the entire festival online," he said, recalling how students submitted video entries for various events, including cooking.

The competition did not only focus on taste and presentation. It celebrated local ingredients, regional cuisines, and teamwork, embodying the school's commitment to holistic and culturally rooted education, he said.

The Tartan Heart Festival has become a highly anticipated annual event in the school calendar, reflecting KC School's creative approach to student engagement and talent development, Wahlang said.

Wahlang's pioneering approach to teaching and learning has drawn the attention of other schools, many of which are keenly observing his initiatives for inspiration.

"It's refreshing to see such hands-on, creative methods being introduced at the school level," said Phoebe, a KG teacher working at a nearby higher secondary school.

According to the teacher, it is motivating them to rethink how they engage students.

Sharing her appreciation, Nambie Marak, a finalist of MasterChef India, said, "So proud of KC Secondary School and Principal Bryan Wahlang for leading with heart, creativity, and vision.

Turning a school event into a culinary celebration rooted in culture is no small feat. This is how young minds are inspired through passion, teamwork, and bold ideas. May many more schools take note, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.