Kolkata, Actor cum cricket show host Mandira Bedi has said that while people generally adopt infants, grown-up parentless children should also have adoptive parents. Grown-up parentless children need to be adopted: Actor Mandira Bedi

She also said the process should be made simpler to encourage people to go for adoption.

Bedi, the mother of a biological and an adoptive child, said, “For us, adoption was never the last resort."

"Even when I was dating my husband, I told him I’ve always wanted to have a biological child and adopt one. It wasn't just a passing thought—it was a dream I held on to from my early 20s," she said.

Motherhood is not defined by blood, but by intention, love and lifelong commitment," Bedi said while speaking at a panel discussion ‘Normalising and Encouraging Adoption in India’.

While adoption conversations often centre around infants, Bedi turned the spotlight on a reality often overlooked —the plight of older orphaned children in the adoption system.

“So many children get missed out. Everybody wants a baby they can hold from the very beginning. But slightly older children remain in the system unseen and forgotten. Think of them too, because nobody else does,” she said.

Speaking from her experience as an adoptive mother, Bedi revealed that her daughter Tara was four years old when she came home.

She recalled a heart-wrenching incident at the adoption agency—another young girl who had been picked for adoption thrice, only to be returned each time due to unforeseen circumstances.

“It was heartbreaking. That little girl still hadn’t found a home. It’s very sad when older kids get left behind. But I’m living proof—it works. You can teach them your values, nurture them with love, and they grow into everything you dreamed of,” the actor said.

Bedi, who has a biological son Vir Kaushal and an adopted daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal, had lost her husband Raj Kaushal in 2021.

Bedi essayed acclaimed roles in TV soaps 'Aurat', 'Kyunki Saaas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', and was a popular host of ICC Cricket World Cups and the IPL in the past.

The discussion was hosted by 'Sunfeast Mom's Magic' last week.

