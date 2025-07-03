Mumbai, Actor Konkana Sen Sharma says she could relate to the journey of her character in the upcoming movie "Metro... In Dino" as it captures a real and often unspoken shift that occurs in most long-term relationships. Living together is a great killer of romance: Konkana Sen Sharma on navigating love in life

Anurag Basu's latest directorial, a follow-up to the filmmaker's critically-acclaimed 2007 movie "Life... in a Metro", chronicles the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting.

In the movie, Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi play Kajol and Monty, a middle-aged couple, whose marriage is going through a turbulent phase.

“Anybody who has been in a long-term relationship, however good your relationship is, and you are genuinely in love, that magic changes. I wouldn't say it necessarily fades, but something changes in the dynamic, especially in domesticity.

"Like, living together is a great killer of romance, you are constantly worrying about the menu or the AC, children, the EMIs and the school fees. So, that is a challenge in long-term relationships. So, I can relate to that a little,” Sen Sharma told PTI.

Besides Sen Sharma and Tripathi, “Metro…In Dino” also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Roy Kapur plays Parth, a commitment-phobic man, and he said the character's issues are yet another honest portrayal of emotions that the film encapsulates.

“He seems to be a commitment-phobic man-child, maybe I do not relate too much to that aspect. If the writing is good, it draws you in, and it makes you connect with it.

"Dada is great, he puts you in situations that are so fun to play out, they are such interesting, insightful things. It was a joy to play this role for me,” Roy Kapur, who is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie, added.

Sana Shaikh, who is seen romancing Ali Fazal, said the movie captures raw emotions of relationships.

" If you come into such a situation, then you react in a guttural way, at least, I am reacting the same way with my character. So, the emotions are honest. It doesn't matter what the situation is or what the complication is,' she added.

Roy Kapur and Sana Shaikh also expressed excitement over the resurgence of romantic films.

“Romantic films are a lot of fun to watch. We haven't seen them in a long time. I'm very excited for ‘Metro..’ and all the other films coming out,” Sana Shaikh said, adding that “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Aashiqui” are her all-time favourite romantic movies.

Roy Kapur said, “When a love story is done right ... it's a great genre. It's lovely to watch romantic films. It's nice that it's back.”

Sen Sharma fondly recalled the experience of working with the late Irrfan Khan in “Life in a…Metro”.

“It was such a fantastic experience to work with Irrfan. I was so lucky to get to explore that with him. In this film, it's a new character. But there are one or two scenes which have a certain kind of parallel with the first part.

"So, in the middle of shooting those scenes, suddenly it hit me when we were doing a similar scene. I also shared it with Anurag."

“Metro…In Dino” is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It is scheduled to release on July 4.

