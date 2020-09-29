Skin perils in the humid weather

lifestyle

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:27 IST

The humid weather makes our skin look duller and dehydrated. As soon as the remnants of the monsoon system come to the fore, our skin does the unimaginable and you have acne, impurities, blackheads and pores. This weather makes all of us load up on our serums and facial mists.

Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist suggests facials for this weather. She says, “Facials with laser technology improves the tone and texture of the skin. Following treatment, the skin has a more even tone. Areas of the face like the area around the mouth and the chin area which normally look slightly more dark-toned lighten up through these facials. Pigmentation, if present, lightens. It tightens the pores of the skin and gives a smooth even glassy appearance to the face. The skin overall looks visibly soft and has a glow.”

It is important to hydrate and protect your face even if the air feels moist because undernourished skin can produce excess oil and sebum, which in combination with summertime sweat, will lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Equipped with robotic scanning heads which enhance the precision to a few mm and gives a sharp control over the device where you can control the energy delivery to cellular level hence helping the physician to achieve dramatic skin transforming results.

Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic surgeon, says, “Laser can safely, comfortably, effectively and efficiently help in getting rid of pigmentations, even out the skin tone and improve the skin texture. It tames down the aggressive oil glands (sebaceous), shrinks the open pores, kills the acne causing bacteria and helps get rid of acne extremely quick.”

She further states, “No need to rub those peeling gels and creams which take immensely long to repair skin.”

For Dr Sirisha, humid weather is when most people have very sweaty skin and open pores often increase in size, giving a coarse appearance to the skin. She adds, “Tightening the pores with these facials would give a smooth finish to the face.” Time to pamper your skin!