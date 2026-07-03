Many people begin the day by checking their phones, rushing through breakfast, or mentally preparing for work. Spiritual teacher Guruji offers a different approach.

How to practice awareness all day, according to a spiritual guru.

According to HH Guruji of Aathman Awareness Centre, mindfulness does not require setting aside hours for meditation. Instead, he says people can practice being present while waking up, exercising, commuting, or completing everyday tasks.

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Start the day by observing your thoughts

Guruji says the moments after waking up are an important time to become aware of the mind. After a full night's rest, he believes the mind naturally returns to the thoughts it held before sleep.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than immediately reacting to those thoughts, he encourages people to observe them. Taking a few quiet moments before beginning the day, he says, can help create a greater sense of clarity and intention. Turn everyday routines into a mindfulness practice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than immediately reacting to those thoughts, he encourages people to observe them. Taking a few quiet moments before beginning the day, he says, can help create a greater sense of clarity and intention. Turn everyday routines into a mindfulness practice {{/usCountry}}

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Simple daily activities can also become moments of awareness, according to Guruji. He encourages people to pay attention while exercising instead of letting their minds wander.

Rather than treating a workout as something to complete on autopilot, he recommends staying present with each movement and breath. He says this can help build a stronger connection between the mind and body.

Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

Find quiet moments throughout the day

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Guruji also encourages people to make use of short periods of solitude. Whether sitting quietly, waiting in line, or travelling, he suggests using those moments to observe thoughts instead of constantly seeking distraction.

According to him, even a few minutes of conscious awareness repeated throughout the day can gradually become a meaningful habit.

Stay aware while interacting with others

Another practice Guruji recommends is keeping part of your attention on yourself during conversations and daily interactions. He suggests maintaining awareness of your thoughts and emotions instead of reacting automatically.

According to his teachings, this habit can help people respond more calmly in challenging situations and avoid becoming overwhelmed by the emotions of others.

Use familiar tasks as reminders to be present

Guruji says even routine activities such as driving or walking can become opportunities to practice awareness. Instead of rushing from one task to another, he encourages people to notice their surroundings and observe their own actions with greater attention.

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He describes this as shifting from reacting automatically to becoming an observer of one's own experiences.

A reminder to slow down

Guruji's message centers on bringing awareness into everyday life instead of limiting mindfulness to formal meditation sessions. His advice encourages followers to pause, observe their thoughts, and approach ordinary routines with greater intention.

While these practices reflect Guruji's spiritual teachings and personal philosophy, many also align with broader mindfulness practices that encourage people to be more present in their daily lives.