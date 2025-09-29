10 best 8-wheel trolley suitcases that are easy to drag with up to 80% off at Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 03:02 pm IST
Find the 10 best 8-wheel trolley suitcases that glide effortlessly, combining style, durability, and convenience with up to 80% off at Amazon Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Safari Cabin Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels 55Cm Trolley Bag Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Carry on Luggage for Men & Women, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Cyan View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition) 2.0, Check-in Large) View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Purple 20 inch |55 Trolley Bag View Details
|
₹5,841
|
|
|
MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Aisle Trunk Luggage Trolley Bag Set,Cabin(55cm,40L)+Medium(65cm,70L),Durable Hard Shell,TSA-Approved Lock,YKK Zippers & 8 Super Silent Ninja Wheels,Homegrown(Green,Set of 2) View Details
|
|
|
|
Safari Medium Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small, and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
Nasher Miles Polypropylene Spinner Paris Hard-Sided Luggage Set of 2 | 55cm & 65cm | 8 Wheels Small & Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Orange) View Details
|
₹4,649
|
|
|
American Tourister 3PC Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard PP Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Blue Frog View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
Aristocrat 3 Pc Airpro Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details
|
₹4,599
|
|
|
Skybags Trooper Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details
|
|
|
|
Swiss Military Maze Hard Top Luggage Trolley Bag Set of 3 Combo (Small 55cm, Medium 65cm & Large 75cm) PP Material Traval Suitcase with TSA-Lock & Body Coloured 360 Degree Rotatable 8-Wheels -Peach View Details
|
₹13,989
|
|
View More Products