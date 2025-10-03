5 office bags for men at crazy deals: Up to 80% off on top picks from best brands like Mokobara, Eume and more
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 11:00 am IST
Grab the best office bags for men at crazy deals. Top brands like Mokobara and Eume offer up to 80% off today.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Mokobara The Transit Briefcase Vegan Leather & Nylon 15L Laptop Crossbody Messenger Bag for Men & Women (Tailored Blue) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
WildHorn Genuine Leather Office Bag for Men – 15.6-Inch Laptop Bag with Adjustable Straps, Multiple Compartments, and a Sleek Professional Design – Durable and Stylish with a 1-Year Warranty. View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
FATMUG Laptop Backpack For Men - Convertible Backpack For Office And Travel (Dark Grey,Oxford Fabric), Large View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Genuine Leather Office Bag for Men - 15.6 Inch Laptop Bag for Men for Professionals, Business Travelers - Adjustable Straps & Multiple Compartments - 1 Year Warranty - Brushwood View Details
|
₹2,359
|
|
|
EUME Commute Laptop Bag for Men | Office Bag for Men & Women | With Padded Compartment | Vegan Leather & Nylon Fabric | Fits Up to 15.6 Laptop 11L, Black & Forest Green View Details
|
₹3,239
|
|
View More Products