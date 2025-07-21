Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

8 Best travel suitcases with up to 80% off: Special discounts on Safari luggage you cannot miss

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:23 pm IST

Grab massive savings on Safari luggage. From Safari suitcase sets to Safari trolley bags, find top-rated picks with discounts reaching 80 per cent.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Aviator 50 cm Cabin Overnighter Laptop Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, TSA Lock, 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on Luggage, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Pearl Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage (PRISMA654WBLU)-26 Inch View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Select Recoil 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Size Trolley Bag Hard Case Checkin Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Vanilla Tan View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If travel plans are on your mind, this is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. Safari luggage is known for its smart designs, sturdy build and stylish appeal, making it a favourite among frequent travellers. From Safari suitcase sets to Safari trolley bags, the brand offers a wide variety to suit different travel needs. With special discounts going up to 80%, you can easily find the best Safari luggage without burning a hole in your pocket.

Safari trolley bags and Safari suitcase sets on huge discounts, perfect for travel lovers looking for the best Safari luggage deals.
Safari trolley bags and Safari suitcase sets on huge discounts, perfect for travel lovers looking for the best Safari luggage deals.

The Safari trolley set is especially popular for its easy manoeuvrability and sleek finish. Here is a curated list of the best Safari suitcases and trolley sets that combine quality, practicality and great deals, perfect for your upcoming trips.

Top deals on the 8 best Safari luggage pieces

1.

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Pentagon hardside luggage set is perfect for organised travellers. Made from a textured, scratch-resistant polypropylene shell, it keeps your belongings safe and stylish. The lightweight design, smooth speed wheels and fixed combination lock make it travel-friendly. With small, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set covers everything from quick getaways to long holidays with ease.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene, scratch-resistant
Dimensions
55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm
Lock Type
Fixed combination lock
Wheels
8-wheel speed system for smooth movement
Click Here to Buy

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

2.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set blends style and durability for smooth travel. Its textured, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell ensures protection, while the contrast beading adds a premium look. Lightweight and easy to handle, the 8-wheel 360-degree system and fixed combination lock make it practical for every trip. This Safari trolley set is ideal for both short and long travels.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate, scratch-resistant
Dimensions
55 x 40 x 23 cm, 66 x 46 x 27 cm, 77 x 56 x 31 cm
Lock Type
Fixed combination lock
Wheels
8-wheel 360-degree system
Click Here to Buy

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black

3.

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Genius Alley trolley set is built for travellers who need reliability and style. Crafted from tough polypropylene, it resists cracks and keeps your belongings safe. The 360-degree spinner wheels glide smoothly, and the anti-theft combination lock adds security. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set is perfect for every type of trip, from quick flights to extended holidays.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene, crack-resistant
Lock Type
Anti-theft combination lock
Warranty
3-year international warranty
Dimensions
Cabin, Medium and Large sizes (as per airline norms)
Click Here to Buy

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

4.

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Pentagon cyan trolley set is perfect for stylish travellers. Made from scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene, it is lightweight yet durable. With spacious compartments, smooth 360-degree wheels and a secure number lock, this Safari suitcase set is practical and trendy. Ideal for all types of trips, it ensures comfort and easy movement while keeping your essentials neatly organised.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene, scratch and impact-resistant
Dimensions
55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm
Warranty
3-year international warranty
Lock Type
Number lock
Click Here to Buy

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large

5.

Safari Aviator 50 cm Cabin Overnighter Laptop Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, TSA Lock, 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on Luggage, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Pearl Blue
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Aviator cabin overnighter is designed for smart travellers who need convenience and style. Its tough polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet highly durable, and the dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve keeps your device safe. The TSA lock and smooth 8-wheel spinner system add to its practicality, making this Safari trolley bag an excellent choice for work trips or short getaways.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate, lightweight and textured
Warranty
3-year international warranty
Lock Type
TSA-approved recessed lock
Dimensions
50 cm cabin size
Click Here to Buy

Safari Aviator 50 cm Cabin Overnighter Laptop Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, TSA Lock, 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on Luggage, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Pearl Blue

6.

Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage (PRISMA654WBLU)-26 Inch
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Prisma soft-sided check-in luggage is ideal for travellers who prefer flexible storage. Made from durable polyester, it offers ample space with two roomy compartments. The smooth 4-wheel system ensures easy movement, while the 3-dial combination lock keeps belongings secure. Lightweight and practical, this Safari luggage is perfect for long trips, providing comfort and convenience throughout your travel.

Specifications

Material
Polyester, soft body
Warranty
3-year international warranty
Lock Type
3-dial combination fixed lock
Dimensions
32 x 42 x 67 cm
Click Here to Buy

Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage (PRISMA654WBLU)-26 Inch

7.

Safari Select Recoil 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Select Recoil check-in trolley bag is built for stress-free travel. Its durable polycarbonate shell, anti-theft security zipper, and recessed TSA lock keep belongings safe. The integrated laptop compartment adds convenience, while the 8-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth movement. With an expandable feature for extra space, this Safari suitcase is perfect for family holidays, work trips or extended vacations.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate hard case
Dimensions
65 cm medium check-in size
Lock Type
Recessed TSA-approved lock
Wheels
8-wheel 360-degree rotation system
Click Here to Buy

Safari Select Recoil 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver

8.

Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Size Trolley Bag Hard Case Checkin Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Vanilla Tan
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Thorium Royale trolley bag is designed for effortless and organised travel. Made from tough polycarbonate, it balances durability and style. The TSA-approved lock and sturdy zippers keep belongings secure, while the shock-absorbing 8-wheel system ensures smooth movement. With a wet pouch, multi-utility pocket and compression straps, this Safari trolley bag makes packing simple and neat for any trip.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate, impact-resistant
Warranty
3-year international warranty
Lock Type
TSA-approved lock
Dimensions
66 cm medium check-in size
Click Here to Buy

Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Size Trolley Bag Hard Case Checkin Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Vanilla Tan

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Discounts on Safari luggage: FAQs

  • What kind of discounts can I expect on Safari luggage?

    You can find up to 80 per cent off on Safari luggage, including Safari suitcase sets, Safari trolley bags and Safari trolley sets.

  • Are the discounts available on all Safari suitcase sets?

    Most popular Safari suitcase sets and Safari trolley sets are included in sales, but stock availability affects which models are discounted.

  • Do discounts apply to the best Safari luggage models?

    Yes, the best Safari luggage and best Safari suitcase options often feature attractive deals, especially during seasonal sales or online promotions.

  • Where can I get the highest discounts on Safari trolley bags?

    E-commerce sites frequently offer big discounts on Safari trolley bags, Safari trolley sets and hard or soft luggage during festive and clearance sales.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / 8 Best travel suitcases with up to 80% off: Special discounts on Safari luggage you cannot miss
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On