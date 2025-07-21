8 Best travel suitcases with up to 80% off: Special discounts on Safari luggage you cannot miss

If travel plans are on your mind, this is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. Safari luggage is known for its smart designs, sturdy build and stylish appeal, making it a favourite among frequent travellers. From Safari suitcase sets to Safari trolley bags, the brand offers a wide variety to suit different travel needs. With special discounts going up to 80%, you can easily find the best Safari luggage without burning a hole in your pocket. Safari trolley bags and Safari suitcase sets on huge discounts, perfect for travel lovers looking for the best Safari luggage deals.

The Safari trolley set is especially popular for its easy manoeuvrability and sleek finish. Here is a curated list of the best Safari suitcases and trolley sets that combine quality, practicality and great deals, perfect for your upcoming trips.

Top deals on the 8 best Safari luggage pieces

The Safari Pentagon hardside luggage set is perfect for organised travellers. Made from a textured, scratch-resistant polypropylene shell, it keeps your belongings safe and stylish. The lightweight design, smooth speed wheels and fixed combination lock make it travel-friendly. With small, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set covers everything from quick getaways to long holidays with ease.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, scratch-resistant Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Lock Type Fixed combination lock Wheels 8-wheel speed system for smooth movement Click Here to Buy Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set blends style and durability for smooth travel. Its textured, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell ensures protection, while the contrast beading adds a premium look. Lightweight and easy to handle, the 8-wheel 360-degree system and fixed combination lock make it practical for every trip. This Safari trolley set is ideal for both short and long travels.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate, scratch-resistant Dimensions 55 x 40 x 23 cm, 66 x 46 x 27 cm, 77 x 56 x 31 cm Lock Type Fixed combination lock Wheels 8-wheel 360-degree system Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black

The Safari Genius Alley trolley set is built for travellers who need reliability and style. Crafted from tough polypropylene, it resists cracks and keeps your belongings safe. The 360-degree spinner wheels glide smoothly, and the anti-theft combination lock adds security. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set is perfect for every type of trip, from quick flights to extended holidays.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, crack-resistant Lock Type Anti-theft combination lock Warranty 3-year international warranty Dimensions Cabin, Medium and Large sizes (as per airline norms) Click Here to Buy Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

The Safari Pentagon cyan trolley set is perfect for stylish travellers. Made from scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene, it is lightweight yet durable. With spacious compartments, smooth 360-degree wheels and a secure number lock, this Safari suitcase set is practical and trendy. Ideal for all types of trips, it ensures comfort and easy movement while keeping your essentials neatly organised.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, scratch and impact-resistant Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type Number lock Click Here to Buy Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large

The Safari Aviator cabin overnighter is designed for smart travellers who need convenience and style. Its tough polycarbonate shell is lightweight yet highly durable, and the dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve keeps your device safe. The TSA lock and smooth 8-wheel spinner system add to its practicality, making this Safari trolley bag an excellent choice for work trips or short getaways.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate, lightweight and textured Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type TSA-approved recessed lock Dimensions 50 cm cabin size Click Here to Buy Safari Aviator 50 cm Cabin Overnighter Laptop Trolley Bag, Hard Case Polycarbonate, TSA Lock, 8 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on Luggage, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Pearl Blue

The Safari Prisma soft-sided check-in luggage is ideal for travellers who prefer flexible storage. Made from durable polyester, it offers ample space with two roomy compartments. The smooth 4-wheel system ensures easy movement, while the 3-dial combination lock keeps belongings secure. Lightweight and practical, this Safari luggage is perfect for long trips, providing comfort and convenience throughout your travel.

Specifications Material Polyester, soft body Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type 3-dial combination fixed lock Dimensions 32 x 42 x 67 cm Click Here to Buy Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage (PRISMA654WBLU)-26 Inch

The Safari Select Recoil check-in trolley bag is built for stress-free travel. Its durable polycarbonate shell, anti-theft security zipper, and recessed TSA lock keep belongings safe. The integrated laptop compartment adds convenience, while the 8-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth movement. With an expandable feature for extra space, this Safari suitcase is perfect for family holidays, work trips or extended vacations.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate hard case Dimensions 65 cm medium check-in size Lock Type Recessed TSA-approved lock Wheels 8-wheel 360-degree rotation system Click Here to Buy Safari Select Recoil 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver

The Safari Thorium Royale trolley bag is designed for effortless and organised travel. Made from tough polycarbonate, it balances durability and style. The TSA-approved lock and sturdy zippers keep belongings secure, while the shock-absorbing 8-wheel system ensures smooth movement. With a wet pouch, multi-utility pocket and compression straps, this Safari trolley bag makes packing simple and neat for any trip.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate, impact-resistant Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type TSA-approved lock Dimensions 66 cm medium check-in size Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Size Trolley Bag Hard Case Checkin Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Vanilla Tan

Discounts on Safari luggage: FAQs What kind of discounts can I expect on Safari luggage? You can find up to 80 per cent off on Safari luggage, including Safari suitcase sets, Safari trolley bags and Safari trolley sets.

Are the discounts available on all Safari suitcase sets? Most popular Safari suitcase sets and Safari trolley sets are included in sales, but stock availability affects which models are discounted.

Do discounts apply to the best Safari luggage models? Yes, the best Safari luggage and best Safari suitcase options often feature attractive deals, especially during seasonal sales or online promotions.

Where can I get the highest discounts on Safari trolley bags? E-commerce sites frequently offer big discounts on Safari trolley bags, Safari trolley sets and hard or soft luggage during festive and clearance sales.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.