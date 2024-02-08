A photographer's paradise: 10 Instagram-worthy spots in Kashmir to capture the unfiltered beauty

Your trip to Kashmir is incomplete if you fail to capture the beauty of the spots. Be it the overcrowded tourist spots or the underrated views around the towns and villages that remain unmatched, irrespective of how much you talk about it. Irrespective of whether you are a professional photographer or not, there are so many amazing spots in Kashmir that deserve to be captured by your lenses. When you plan your trip with ekashmirtourism.com, it makes sense for you to take your time and plan the spots that you will visit and explore once you reach. 10 Instagram-worthy spots in Kashmir to capture the unfiltered beauty(Photo by Divya Agrawal on Unsplash)

To bring out the raw and unfiltered beauty of Kashmir through your photographs, we have managed to point out a list of all the Instagram-worthy spots that you need to include in your itinerary.

1. Dal Lake

Sometimes, you need to visit places that are overdone by the tourists and Dal Lake happens to be one of them. Irrespective of how much the tourists talk about it, you can't deny the fact that Dal Lake is one of that eternal beauties that you need to capture and share on the gram. Capture the vibrant shikaris gliding over the crystal-clear waters or the floating gardens that add a burst of color to the scene. Dal Lake's tranquility makes it a perfect spot to capture the essence of Kashmir.

2. Shalimar Bagh

Moving ahead, the next spot that deserves to be captured and hailed is Shalimar Bagh. For those who aren't aware, it is a Mughal garden in Srinagar that boasts a symphony of colors and features a place that's adorned with vibrant flowers, terraced lawns, and intricate fountains. The historical garden is a treat and if you want to capture the beauty of the spot, we'd recommend framing the stunning Chinar trees against the backdrop of the Zabarwan Range, creating a picture-perfect blend of natural beauty and architectural grandeur.

3. Gulmarg

No trip to Kashmir is complete without a visit to Gulmarg. If you are especially visiting during the peak winter months when there's snowfall and the surrounding areas are covered in a thick white blanket of snow, capturing the beauty of the spot is an experience like no other. As you make your way in the Gulmarg Gondola, capturing the panoramic view of the place from up in the cable car is an experience like no other. Capture the snow-covered landscapes, skiers navigating the slopes, and the majestic Apharwat Peak in the distance for an Instagram feed filled with winter magic.

4. Betaab Valley

If you often watch the popular Bollywood movies and wonder where the backdrops are from, Betaab Valley is one of those spots in Kashmir where the movie shootings have happened over time. Surrounded by lush meadows, snow-capped peaks, and the Lidder River, Betaab Valley offers a picturesque setting. Photographers can frame the vibrant wildflowers, rustic wooden bridges, and the pristine river against the backdrop of the Himalayas, creating a scene straight out of a romantic blockbuster.

5. Pari Mahal

As the name suggests, this is another picturesque spot that's perched atop a hill in Srinagar and makes for some of the most breathtaking pictures that you will be able to take of Kashmir. Pari Mahal is an ancient terraced garden that translates to the “Abode of Fairies.” As the sun sets, the garden is bathed in a golden glow, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. Capture the intricate architecture, panoramic views of the city, and the ethereal play of light and shadow for a series of captivating photographs.

6. Sonamarg

When talking about stunning Instagram-worthy spots to explore in Kashmir, Sonamarg happens to be the next spot on the list. This pristine valley is surrounded by snow-capped mountain peaks and alpine meadows that make for a mesmerizing picture spot. During the summer, the meadows come alive with a carpet of vibrant wildflowers. As a photographer, getting to capture the reflection of the snowy peaks in the Sindh River against the natural beauty of the spot is an experience unlike anything else. Also, there are some pretty quaint and underrated cafes around, which make for great aesthetic pictures, reels, and vlog-style videos too.

7. Awantipora Ruins

Sometimes, the beauty of a place lies in its history and while you are on the hunt to find the best "vloggable" spot in Kashmir, the Awantipora Ruins deserve a mention here. These ancient temples, built by King Avantivarman, are a testament to Kashmir's rich history. The weathered structures against the backdrop of the mountains create a unique blend of nature and history. Besides capturing the surroundings in wide-angle, you can also close in and capture the intricate carvings and drawings on these ruins from up close. The interplay between light and shadow in this spot is equally riveting to witness.

8. Tulip Garden

If you are an avid Instagram user, you have likely witnessed the stunning tulip gardens, which are named the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar. Given the rarity of tulips in India, getting to witness them in front of you and such vibrant colors is nothing short of a treat to the eyes. This expansive garden, set against the backdrop of the Zabarwan Range, comes alive during the annual tulip festival. If you aim to capture the beauty of the place, we'd 100% recommend that you go ahead and visit during the tulip season.

9. Aru Valley

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, Aru Valley is a hidden gem surrounded by lush meadows, pine forests, and snow-capped peaks. Accessible by a picturesque drive from Pahalgam, this secluded valley offers photographers a tranquil escape. Once you reach there, stop and soak in the beauty of the simple life that the people lead. Also, the landscapes and quaint wooden houses make for an amazing capture with your camera, ready to be shared with your Instagram followers.

10. Chatpal

Chatpal, a lesser-known destination, is a canvas painted by nature's hand. Surrounded by dense forests, alpine meadows, and pristine rivers, this offbeat spot is a paradise for nature photographers. Unless you have an idea of this place beforehand, chances are that you wouldn't even think of exploring this offbeat spot while exploring Kashmir. However, the beauty of the dense foliage and the reflections in crystal-clear streams is worth capturing.

Your trip to Kashmir is set to provide you with some of the most astounding and mesmerizing views that you can imagine. They are stunning and unique and some of the natural beauty that you get to witness with your eyes and then get to capture with your camera is going to remain etched in your mind for eternity.