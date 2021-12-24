A romantic escapade: Domestic locations in demand

The pandemic has brought crucial challenges in the travel industry. And now with international travel taking a hit yet again due to Omicron variant and restrictions coming into place, travel portals and tour planners say there’s a drop and cancellations in international bookings, along with a spike in domestic queries from couples. While some are choosing to explore offbeat locations in Rajasthan, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, hot favourites are still Goa followed by Andamans, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer at Cleartrip says that metros maintain a high share of booking volumes but there’s dip in the bookings. “Goa, Jaipur, Guwahati and Chandigarh are the more popular leisure destinations. Top international travel destinations are Dubai, UK, Maldives. Overall demand has decreased a little since November,” he states.

Arun Ashok, regional head, India and Middle East, Luxury Escapes says, “Transaction volumes have been down since early December due to fears of lockdown, induced by the new Covid variant. Particularly in the case of international destinations like Maldives, Dubai and Sri Lanka these have slowed down considerably, with existing buyers also enquiring about options to delay their stay dates.” However, he also states that Rajasthan is a hot favourite among honeymooners currently, accounting for over 40% of domestic bookings with Goa and the Andamans coming in a distant second and third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the scare of new variant, another reason for domestic travel to pick up is the allowance of 100% air travel capacity, believes Rajeev Kale, president and country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Revealing the new popular destinations, he adds, “Outdoor adventure is seeing high uptick from wildlife safaris in Ranthambore, Kanha and Tadoba to bike trips equally amongst millennials to C-suite executives. We are seeing enquiries from millennials for Rann Utsav.”

Moreover, as per SOTC’s Third Holiday Readiness Report released in June 2021, 54% of respondents participating in the survey expressed a strong desire to travel to domestic destinations.

Daniel D’souza, president and country head, SOTC Travel says, “Customers are keen to explore off beat experiences within the country such as the living root bridges on the Dawki Lake, white water rafting in Subansiri of Arunachal Pradesh, etc.”

Vikas Sharma, general manager, Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala says, “This trend will continue for sure and it is indeed interesting to note that the discerning domestic travellers are willing to explore varied boutique leisure destinations within the country.”