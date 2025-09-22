Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale live for prime members: Price drop on set of 3 trolley bags

The much anticipated sale of the year, Amazon Great Indian Festival, has been made live for prime members today. However, the non-prime members will have to wait for tomorrow to grab the best deals during the sale. In case, you are looking to buy a set of 3 trolley bags for your next trip, you're at the right place. Amazon is offering price drop on a wide assortment of trolley bag's set of 3. Amazon Sale on luggage

From the hard shell bags to the soft trolley sets, you can grab up to 70% off on all of them. Moreover, you can also choose from brands like American Tourister, Skybags, Safari, Mokobara, and plenty of more.

Top deals on Trolley set of 3:

Travel smart this Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Aristocrat Airpro luggage set. Made of durable polypropylene, these 3 hard carry-on spinners offer lightweight strength, smooth 360° wheels, and secure locks. Perfect for frequent travelers, this stylish set ensures hassle-free mobility and long-lasting performance at festival-best prices. Upgrade your journeys with unmatched durability and design.

Safari Pentagon PP luggage set of 3 is built for strength and style. With impact-resistant hard shells, spacious interiors, and multi-directional spinner wheels, these bags simplify every trip. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, enjoy exclusive discounts on this premium travel essential that combines durability, convenience, and elegance for your holidays and business tours. Travel smarter, save bigger.

This festive season, choose Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3-piece set for stylish and sturdy travel. Designed with scratch-resistant shells, smooth gliding wheels, and TSA locks, it keeps your belongings safe and organized. Available on Amazon Great Indian Festival deals, this set is perfect for domestic and international trips, offering value and reliability every traveler needs.

Elevate your travel experience with Mokobara’s polycarbonate hardsided luggage set. Sleek, lightweight, and highly durable, these 3 spinner bags feature premium interiors, anti-theft zippers, and effortless maneuverability. Grab them during the Amazon Great Indian Festival at unbeatable prices. Perfect for modern travelers, this set blends innovation, luxury, and security for stress-free journeys across the world.

American Tourister Liftoff 3-piece trolley bag set redefines convenience with 8 smooth wheels, impact-resistant polypropylene shells, and TSA locks. Its modern design ensures effortless handling and secure travel. Available during Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, this premium luggage set makes every journey stylish, organized, and safe. Invest in trusted global quality at discounted festive prices.

Skybags Beat Pro hard luggage set brings bold style and performance together. With sizes for every travel need, scratch-resistant shells, and 360° spinner wheels, it promises durability and ease. Don’t miss Amazon Great Indian Festival offers on this versatile 3-bag pack, ideal for frequent flyers and family trips. Travel light, secure, and trendy this season.

Nasher Miles Boston PP luggage set of 3 offers a blend of durability, design, and spacious interiors. Featuring textured shells, multi-directional wheels, and sturdy zippers, it makes every journey effortless. Buy it at discounted prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival and experience travel that’s lightweight, organized, and worry-free. Perfect for business tours and family holidays.

FAQ for Trolley bag set of 3 What is included in the trolley bag set of 3? The set includes three different sizes of trolley bags – usually large, medium, and cabin-sized – to suit all your travel needs.

What material are the bags made of? The bags are crafted from durable, lightweight material (polycarbonate/ABS/polyester depending on model) that is resistant to scratches and wear.

Do the bags have TSA-approved locks? Yes, most sets come with combination locks or TSA-approved locks for added travel security.

Do the bags have 360-degree wheels? Yes, each bag has multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility in any direction.

