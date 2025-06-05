Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale brings 40% to 80% off on your favourite luggage trolley sets; Explore top deals right here!

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear, this is it. The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is finally live, and the deals on trolley sets are worth checking out. With discounts ranging from 40% to 80%, you can find everything from sleek hard-shell luggage to spacious soft-sided sets that tick all the boxes. This sale covers top names and styles, so you’re sure to come across something that fits your travel style and budget. Rolling into savings with Amazon’s biggest luggage sale. Grab your favourite trolley sets before the best ones fly off the shelves.

Bank Offers:

To make things even better, ICICI Bank customers get 10% savings on both debit and credit cards. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also grab an additional 10% cashback on top of the existing deals.

Top 8 picks at the Amazon Sale

This Dusk Green Safari Pentagon trolley set blends durability with design. Made from impact-resistant polypropylene, each bag is built for long-term use. The 360-degree wheels make movement smooth, and the anti-theft lock adds peace of mind. Ideal for both quick getaways and long trips, this three-piece set covers cabin, medium and large sizes in style.

Specifications Material Scratch-resistant Polypropylene Wheels 360-degree 4-wheel system Lock Type Integrated anti-theft combination Set Sizes Cabin, Medium, Large Click Here to Buy Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

This grey Kamiliant Harrier trolley set is designed for efficient packing and easy handling. With a boxy build for extra volume, it features a matte dual-texture finish, a fixed combination lock, and smooth spinner wheels. The 50-50 packing layout, cross ribbons and U-shaped pocket help keep everything sorted, making this set a practical pick for any kind of trip.

Specifications Finish Dual texture with a matte surface Lock Type 3-digit fixed combination lock Wheels 360-degree smooth-rolling spinner Packing Style 50-50 split with cross ribbons Click Here to Buy Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey

The Aristocrat Airpro set in Cross Teal offers a solid mix of style and function. Built from lightweight polypropylene, it's scratch-resistant and water-resistant too. With dual 360-degree wheels, a smooth trolley handle and a secure combination lock, it’s all about fuss-free travel. Spacious compartments and compression straps keep your belongings neat, making packing easier and tidier.

Specifications Material Lightweight Polypropylene Wheels 8 dual 360-degree spinner wheels Lock Type Secured combination lock Interior Multi compartments with convipack Click Here to Buy Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal

Mokobara’s Transit set in So Matcha green combines sleek looks with solid engineering. The unbreakable polycarbonate shell, TSA lock, and feather-touch aviation handle make travel stress-free. Its 8 silent spinner wheels are built with Japanese tech for smooth gliding. A glossy finish, premium zips, and a striking design give this set a smart edge for every trip.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate hard shell Wheels 8 Silent Ninja Japanese spinner wheels Lock Type TSA-approved number lock Handle Aviation-grade telescope handle Click Here to Buy MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm

The Ivy Nxt set from American Tourister blends clean styling with useful travel features. With a built-in TSA lock, multi-stage telescopic handle and smooth wheels, it’s made for easy handling in busy spaces. The roomy interior with Flexi Packing Straps keeps everything in place. Available in silver, this set is equal parts sleek and reliable.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate Wheels 4 smooth spinner wheels Lock Type Mounted TSA lock Handle Multi-stage telescopic handle Click Here to Buy American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Silver, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm

The Skybags Curve set in beige pairs style with strength. Made from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it’s lightweight and waterproof. Eight smooth spinner wheels and an adjustable handle ensure easy movement, while the in-built combination lock keeps your belongings safe. Spacious compartments and compression straps make packing efficient, backed by a reassuring five-year international warranty.

Specifications Material Scratch-resistant Polypropylene Wheels 8 smooth 360-degree spinner wheels Lock Type Built-in combination lock Warranty 5-year international warranty Click Here to Buy Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm

Nasher Miles Paris set offers a durable and lightweight solution in pastel green. Made from resilient polypropylene, it features 8 silent spinner wheels for smooth movement. The three sizes fit most travel needs, with secure number locks and a spacious interior designed for neat organisation. A 3-year shell warranty adds extra confidence.

Specifications Material Durable Polypropylene Wheels 8 silent 360-degree spinner wheels Lock Type Resettable number lock Warranty 3-year shell, 1-year accessories Click Here to Buy Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

The VIP Sera set in dark grey combines toughness and convenience. Crafted from impact-proof polycarbonate, it resists scratches and offers solid protection. Four smooth spinner wheels provide easy control, while the combination lock keeps your items safe. With space expansion adding 25% extra capacity, this set is perfect for versatile travel needs, backed by a five-year warranty.

Specifications Material Impact-proof Polycarbonate Wheels 4 smooth spinner wheels Lock Type Combination lock Expansion 25% extra space with middle expansion Click Here to Buy VIP Hard Trolley Bags Set Polycarbonate Sera (Set Of 3 Pieces) Small Medium And Large 4 Spinner Wheels Unisex Hardsided Luggage (K Dark Grey), 54 Cm

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on luggage: FAQs When is the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on luggage? The sale runs from 5th to 10th June, offering huge discounts on top luggage brands.

What kind of discounts can I expect? You can save between 40% to 80% on a wide range of trolley sets and luggage options.

Are there any bank offers during the sale? Yes, ICICI Bank cardholders get 10% savings on debit and credit cards. Amazon Prime members also enjoy an extra 10% cashback.

Can I find luggage sets for all travel needs? The sale features everything from compact cabin bags to large check-in trolleys, suitable for short trips and longer travels.

