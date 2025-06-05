Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale brings 40% to 80% off on your favourite luggage trolley sets; Explore top deals right here!

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is live with 40% to 80% off on trolley sets. Score top luggage deals before the sale wraps up and get set to travel on a budget!
Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear, this is it. The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is finally live, and the deals on trolley sets are worth checking out. With discounts ranging from 40% to 80%, you can find everything from sleek hard-shell luggage to spacious soft-sided sets that tick all the boxes. This sale covers top names and styles, so you’re sure to come across something that fits your travel style and budget.
Bank Offers: To make things even better, ICICI Bank customers get 10% savings on both debit and credit cards. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also grab an additional 10% cashback on top of the existing deals.
This Dusk Green Safari Pentagon trolley set blends durability with design. Made from impact-resistant polypropylene, each bag is built for long-term use. The 360-degree wheels make movement smooth, and the anti-theft lock adds peace of mind. Ideal for both quick getaways and long trips, this three-piece set covers cabin, medium and large sizes in style.
This grey Kamiliant Harrier trolley set is designed for efficient packing and easy handling. With a boxy build for extra volume, it features a matte dual-texture finish, a fixed combination lock, and smooth spinner wheels. The 50-50 packing layout, cross ribbons and U-shaped pocket help keep everything sorted, making this set a practical pick for any kind of trip.
The Aristocrat Airpro set in Cross Teal offers a solid mix of style and function. Built from lightweight polypropylene, it's scratch-resistant and water-resistant too. With dual 360-degree wheels, a smooth trolley handle and a secure combination lock, it’s all about fuss-free travel. Spacious compartments and compression straps keep your belongings neat, making packing easier and tidier.
Mokobara’s Transit set in So Matcha green combines sleek looks with solid engineering. The unbreakable polycarbonate shell, TSA lock, and feather-touch aviation handle make travel stress-free. Its 8 silent spinner wheels are built with Japanese tech for smooth gliding. A glossy finish, premium zips, and a striking design give this set a smart edge for every trip.
The Ivy Nxt set from American Tourister blends clean styling with useful travel features. With a built-in TSA lock, multi-stage telescopic handle and smooth wheels, it’s made for easy handling in busy spaces. The roomy interior with Flexi Packing Straps keeps everything in place. Available in silver, this set is equal parts sleek and reliable.
The Skybags Curve set in beige pairs style with strength. Made from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it’s lightweight and waterproof. Eight smooth spinner wheels and an adjustable handle ensure easy movement, while the in-built combination lock keeps your belongings safe. Spacious compartments and compression straps make packing efficient, backed by a reassuring five-year international warranty.
Nasher Miles Paris set offers a durable and lightweight solution in pastel green. Made from resilient polypropylene, it features 8 silent spinner wheels for smooth movement. The three sizes fit most travel needs, with secure number locks and a spacious interior designed for neat organisation. A 3-year shell warranty adds extra confidence.
Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)
The VIP Sera set in dark grey combines toughness and convenience. Crafted from impact-proof polycarbonate, it resists scratches and offers solid protection. Four smooth spinner wheels provide easy control, while the combination lock keeps your items safe. With space expansion adding 25% extra capacity, this set is perfect for versatile travel needs, backed by a five-year warranty.
When is the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on luggage?
The sale runs from 5th to 10th June, offering huge discounts on top luggage brands.
What kind of discounts can I expect?
You can save between 40% to 80% on a wide range of trolley sets and luggage options.
Are there any bank offers during the sale?
Yes, ICICI Bank cardholders get 10% savings on debit and credit cards. Amazon Prime members also enjoy an extra 10% cashback.
Can I find luggage sets for all travel needs?
The sale features everything from compact cabin bags to large check-in trolleys, suitable for short trips and longer travels.
