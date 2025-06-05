Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale brings 40% to 80% off on your favourite luggage trolley sets; Explore top deals right here!

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 05, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is live with 40% to 80% off on trolley sets. Score top luggage deals before the sale wraps up and get set to travel on a budget!

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Silver, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Hard Trolley Bags Set Polycarbonate Sera (Set Of 3 Pieces) Small Medium And Large 4 Spinner Wheels Unisex Hardsided Luggage (K Dark Grey), 54 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹6,380

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear, this is it. The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is finally live, and the deals on trolley sets are worth checking out. With discounts ranging from 40% to 80%, you can find everything from sleek hard-shell luggage to spacious soft-sided sets that tick all the boxes. This sale covers top names and styles, so you’re sure to come across something that fits your travel style and budget.

Rolling into savings with Amazon’s biggest luggage sale. Grab your favourite trolley sets before the best ones fly off the shelves.
Bank Offers:
To make things even better, ICICI Bank customers get 10% savings on both debit and credit cards. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also grab an additional 10% cashback on top of the existing deals.

 

Top 8 picks at the Amazon Sale

1.

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green
This Dusk Green Safari Pentagon trolley set blends durability with design. Made from impact-resistant polypropylene, each bag is built for long-term use. The 360-degree wheels make movement smooth, and the anti-theft lock adds peace of mind. Ideal for both quick getaways and long trips, this three-piece set covers cabin, medium and large sizes in style.

Specifications

Material
Scratch-resistant Polypropylene
Wheels
360-degree 4-wheel system
Lock Type
Integrated anti-theft combination
Set Sizes
Cabin, Medium, Large
Click Here to Buy

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

2.

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey
This grey Kamiliant Harrier trolley set is designed for efficient packing and easy handling. With a boxy build for extra volume, it features a matte dual-texture finish, a fixed combination lock, and smooth spinner wheels. The 50-50 packing layout, cross ribbons and U-shaped pocket help keep everything sorted, making this set a practical pick for any kind of trip.

Specifications

Finish
Dual texture with a matte surface
Lock Type
3-digit fixed combination lock
Wheels
360-degree smooth-rolling spinner
Packing Style
50-50 split with cross ribbons
Click Here to Buy

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey

3.

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal
The Aristocrat Airpro set in Cross Teal offers a solid mix of style and function. Built from lightweight polypropylene, it's scratch-resistant and water-resistant too. With dual 360-degree wheels, a smooth trolley handle and a secure combination lock, it’s all about fuss-free travel. Spacious compartments and compression straps keep your belongings neat, making packing easier and tidier.

Specifications

Material
Lightweight Polypropylene
Wheels
8 dual 360-degree spinner wheels
Lock Type
Secured combination lock
Interior
Multi compartments with convipack
Click Here to Buy

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal

4.

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm
Mokobara’s Transit set in So Matcha green combines sleek looks with solid engineering. The unbreakable polycarbonate shell, TSA lock, and feather-touch aviation handle make travel stress-free. Its 8 silent spinner wheels are built with Japanese tech for smooth gliding. A glossy finish, premium zips, and a striking design give this set a smart edge for every trip.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate hard shell
Wheels
8 Silent Ninja Japanese spinner wheels
Lock
Type TSA-approved number lock
Handle
Aviation-grade telescope handle
Click Here to Buy

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm

5.

American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Silver, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm
The Ivy Nxt set from American Tourister blends clean styling with useful travel features. With a built-in TSA lock, multi-stage telescopic handle and smooth wheels, it’s made for easy handling in busy spaces. The roomy interior with Flexi Packing Straps keeps everything in place. Available in silver, this set is equal parts sleek and reliable.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Wheels
4 smooth spinner wheels
Lock Type
Mounted TSA lock
Handle
Multi-stage telescopic handle
Click Here to Buy

American Tourister Ivy Nxt 3PCSET 4 Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage Polycarbonate Check-in Trolley Bags for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock for Unisex - Silver, Small, Medium, Large, 79 cm

6.

Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm
The Skybags Curve set in beige pairs style with strength. Made from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it’s lightweight and waterproof. Eight smooth spinner wheels and an adjustable handle ensure easy movement, while the in-built combination lock keeps your belongings safe. Spacious compartments and compression straps make packing efficient, backed by a reassuring five-year international warranty.

Specifications

Material
Scratch-resistant Polypropylene
Wheels
8 smooth 360-degree spinner wheels
Lock Type
Built-in combination lock
Warranty
5-year international warranty
Click Here to Buy

Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm

7.

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)
Nasher Miles Paris set offers a durable and lightweight solution in pastel green. Made from resilient polypropylene, it features 8 silent spinner wheels for smooth movement. The three sizes fit most travel needs, with secure number locks and a spacious interior designed for neat organisation. A 3-year shell warranty adds extra confidence.

Specifications

Material
Durable Polypropylene
Wheels
8 silent 360-degree spinner wheels
Lock Type
Resettable number lock
Warranty
3-year shell, 1-year accessories
Click Here to Buy

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green)

The VIP Sera set in dark grey combines toughness and convenience. Crafted from impact-proof polycarbonate, it resists scratches and offers solid protection. Four smooth spinner wheels provide easy control, while the combination lock keeps your items safe. With space expansion adding 25% extra capacity, this set is perfect for versatile travel needs, backed by a five-year warranty.

Specifications

Material
Impact-proof Polycarbonate
Wheels
4 smooth spinner wheels
Lock Type
Combination lock
Expansion
25% extra space with middle expansion
Click Here to Buy

VIP Hard Trolley Bags Set Polycarbonate Sera (Set Of 3 Pieces) Small Medium And Large 4 Spinner Wheels Unisex Hardsided Luggage (K Dark Grey), 54 Cm

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on luggage: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on luggage?

    The sale runs from 5th to 10th June, offering huge discounts on top luggage brands.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect?

    You can save between 40% to 80% on a wide range of trolley sets and luggage options.

  • Are there any bank offers during the sale?

    Yes, ICICI Bank cardholders get 10% savings on debit and credit cards. Amazon Prime members also enjoy an extra 10% cashback.

  • Can I find luggage sets for all travel needs?

    The sale features everything from compact cabin bags to large check-in trolleys, suitable for short trips and longer travels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale brings 40% to 80% off on your favourite luggage trolley sets; Explore top deals right here!
