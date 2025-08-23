Port Blair, Homestays in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to offer visitors exotic tribal cuisines and storytelling sessions about the history and culture of the archipelago, tourism officials said. Andaman homestays may offer storytelling sessions, exotic tribal cuisines

While many of the tribal cuisines of the islands are lost, some are still alive and mouth-watering dishes will be offered to the visitors to make their trip memorable, they said.

The tourism department organised an orientation-cum-interaction programme for registered homestay owners on Friday to discuss ways to further improve the quality of stay for visiting tourists.

Speaking to PTI, a senior official said, "The whole idea is to promote homestays as a complete package where guests can have lifetime memories, starting from a comfortable stay, exotic cuisines, experience of the countryside, to clean sustainable tourism."

"It will also give impetus to the local economy through community engagement. The islands have also gained national recognition, with 86 per cent of hotels in Port Blair receiving Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings. Story-telling sessions organised by the homestay owners for the tourists about the history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be a great value addition in the package," he said.

Tourism Department Commissioner cum Secretary, Chanchal Yadav, who was the chief guest of the programme on Friday, said tourists booking homestays look for more than just accommodation they seek cultural experiences, local cuisines such as Nicobari 'Kinsola' , Sabaline tea , 'Hilu-o Hipu' and a meaningful interaction with local people.

"We need to focus on the unique experiences we are offering to our tourists related to this place, so that it prompts them to visit again and again," she said.

The official added that it is encouraging to note that there are more than 100 registered homestays in the islands.

Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary Jyoti Kumari, who was also present on the occasion, said the interaction programme was the first initiative of the tourism department to bring all homestay owners onto a single platform to hear their concerns and gather suggestions on making tourists' stay in the islands more pleasant and memorable.

She said that the tourism department is developing a new, attractive website where all homestays will be showcased on a dedicated page.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.