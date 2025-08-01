Best luggage for kids at up to 60% off: Choose from these top 8 picks at Amazon Freedom Festival

Amazon Freedom Festival is the best time to buy the best luggage for your kids so you can plan your next trip together. During the Amazon sale, you can get up to 60% off on the best luggage bags for your kids. From brands like Nasher Miles to American Tourister, Amazon has a wide range of luggages for your little children. Best luggage for kids

Along with the discounts, you can also get additional 10% instant discount on these luggage sets. So, here are our top 8 picks of luggage trolley bags for your little kids.

The Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe trolley offers durability with its polycarbonate hard shell and modern aesthetics. Featuring 8 smooth spinner wheels, it ensures effortless manoeuvrability in all directions. The hard-sided build provides extra protection during travel, while the TSA lock adds security. Ideal for stylish and frequent flyers, this trolley bag combines smart organization with tough construction, making it perfect for both business trips and family vacations. This luggage is travel confidently with superior control and stability.

Designed especially for kids, the American Tourister Skittle NXT-YLW Submarine suitcase delights with its vibrant colour and fun theme. Made from durable polycarbonate, it resists impact and stays lightweight. Its smooth-rolling wheels and telescopic handle make it easy for children to pull along. The interior offers spacious compartments to fit all travel essentials. Perfect for short trips or school outings, this kid-friendly suitcase makes travel exciting while offering the reliable quality of American Tourister.

The Storite 15-inch Kids Trolley Bag combines fun and functionality in a compact size. Crafted from lightweight polycarbonate, it offers impact resistance and long-lasting use. Equipped with 8 multi-directional wheels, it rolls smoothly on any surface, giving kids complete control. Its child-friendly design and playful graphics make travel engaging for young adventurers. With an easy-grip handle and organized compartments, this trolley bag is perfect for school trips, vacations, or weekend getaways.

The Bestie 18-inch Kids Trolley Bag brings travel excitement with its cheerful design and practical features. Lightweight yet durable, it’s ideal for kids to handle on their own. The bag includes a spacious main compartment, smooth wheels, and a sturdy telescopic handle for easy movement. Its playful look and compact size make it a favourite for school trips or family holidays. Bestie makes packing and travelling fun, comfortable, and hassle-free for young travellers.

Junior Joe's 20-inch kids suitcase offers a perfect blend of style and travel convenience. Designed with 4 easy-glide wheels and a smooth trolley handle, it lets children move independently with ease. Its spacious interior accommodates toys, clothes, and travel essentials comfortably. Made from durable material, it withstands the wear and tear of kid’s adventures. With its charming graphics and reliable performance, this suitcase is ideal for short vacations and school outings.

Let your child travel like a superhero with the NOVEX Marvel Spider-Man trolley bag. Designed with bold Spider-Man graphics, this bag excites every Marvel fan. Its durable build and child-sized design make it easy to carry, while smooth-rolling wheels and a telescopic handle offer seamless mobility. The interior has ample space for books, clothes, and toys. Be it heading to school or a holiday, this trolley bag makes every journey heroic and fun-packed.

Stylbase Kids Duffle Bag is the perfect blend of cuteness and practicality for young travellers. Lightweight and compact, it features a spacious interior, side pockets, and sturdy zippers. The adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles allow easy carrying, while fun designs keep kids excited about packing. Ideal for weekend trips, gym sessions, or school picnics, this duffle bag helps children stay organized while carrying their essentials in style.

The ADSON 3D Embossed Kid’s Trolley stands out with its vibrant 3D cartoon design, making travel thrilling for kids. Its durable shell offers reliable protection, while the four spinner wheels ensure smooth mobility. The trolley comes with a retractable handle tailored for little hands and a spacious compartment to store toys, clothes, and more. Perfect for vacations or school trips, this bag adds fun, functionality, and flair to every child’s travel experience.

FAQ for luggage for kids What size luggage is best for kids? For short trips or cabin baggage, 16 to 18-inch suitcases are ideal. For longer vacations, a 20 to 22-inch suitcase may be suitable. Always check airline carry-on size limits before flying.

Are ride-on suitcases safe for kids? Yes, ride-on suitcases are generally safe for kids aged 3 and above, as long as they are used under adult supervision. They are designed to carry a child’s weight and provide both fun and functionality.

Can kids carry their own luggage? Yes! Most kids aged 4 and above can handle small wheeled luggage, especially if it’s lightweight and well-balanced. It also helps build responsibility and travel excitement.

Is kids' luggage waterproof? Not all kids' luggage is waterproof. Look for products labelled “water-resistant” or made from waterproof materials to protect belongings from spills and rain.

Are kids' luggage items suitable as carry-ons? Yes, many kids' luggage items are designed to meet carry-on size requirements. Always confirm dimensions with your airline before traveling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.