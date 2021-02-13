Corbett beyond jungle safari

As you drive under an expanse of cloudless blue sky northern India’s Uttarakhand State, the road stretched lazily ahead, is decorated with bushes and woodlands, a few huts, people idly walking on the dirt verge, the occasional man riding a bicycle, and a splattering of vendors selling fresh and seasonal fruits. This road takes you to Jim Corbett National Park.Established in 1936, Jim Corbett, offers a good break from the hustle and bustle of your corporate jungle. While most people come here to enjoy the famous jeep safari — that takes you inside different ranges of the forest and gives an opportunity to see wild animals in their natural habitat — there is also much more that the place offers. Here are a few beyond-safari experiences that you must try during your next Corbett trip.

SafariThe place is known for its jeep safari inside the national park. Here you can spot elephants, monkeys, leopards, red fox, black bears, and of course, the Bengal tiger. Make sure you don’t step outside the jeep and enjoy the picturesque view from the inside.

Go for a long walk in the woods. You can walk up to the sunrise point, which is the highest point of elevation in Corbett and its surrounding area of Bhuwankhal Village (Kath ki Nao).

Forest dove, Finch, Robvin, Hornbill, Siberian crane, babbler and kingfisher are a few birds that you can spot here depending on the season you visit. Many hotels usually have a deck specially built for bird watching. You can enjoy that during a calm morning in Corbett National Park.

The area is surrounded by the Kosi river, where you can simply sit and relax. Many hotels also have private lawns near river banks, where you can enjoy a lavish lunch or dinner too. A musical evening with bonfire also adds to the fun.

There are also plenty of adventure activities on offer around Jim Corbett National Park. You can indulge in mountain climbing, biking or even enjoy the beautiful landscape by opting for a powered paragliding ride from Kotabagh valley.

A two-hour drive from Corbett, you can pay a quick visit to the beautiful hill station, Nainital. Surrounded by panoramic seven hills, the town is perfect for boating, shopping and trying some delicious food.