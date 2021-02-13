Corbett beyond jungle safari
As you drive under an expanse of cloudless blue sky northern India’s Uttarakhand State, the road stretched lazily ahead, is decorated with bushes and woodlands, a few huts, people idly walking on the dirt verge, the occasional man riding a bicycle, and a splattering of vendors selling fresh and seasonal fruits. This road takes you to Jim Corbett National Park.Established in 1936, Jim Corbett, offers a good break from the hustle and bustle of your corporate jungle. While most people come here to enjoy the famous jeep safari — that takes you inside different ranges of the forest and gives an opportunity to see wild animals in their natural habitat — there is also much more that the place offers. Here are a few beyond-safari experiences that you must try during your next Corbett trip.
SafariThe place is known for its jeep safari inside the national park. Here you can spot elephants, monkeys, leopards, red fox, black bears, and of course, the Bengal tiger. Make sure you don’t step outside the jeep and enjoy the picturesque view from the inside.
Go for a long walk in the woods. You can walk up to the sunrise point, which is the highest point of elevation in Corbett and its surrounding area of Bhuwankhal Village (Kath ki Nao).
Forest dove, Finch, Robvin, Hornbill, Siberian crane, babbler and kingfisher are a few birds that you can spot here depending on the season you visit. Many hotels usually have a deck specially built for bird watching. You can enjoy that during a calm morning in Corbett National Park.
The area is surrounded by the Kosi river, where you can simply sit and relax. Many hotels also have private lawns near river banks, where you can enjoy a lavish lunch or dinner too. A musical evening with bonfire also adds to the fun.
There are also plenty of adventure activities on offer around Jim Corbett National Park. You can indulge in mountain climbing, biking or even enjoy the beautiful landscape by opting for a powered paragliding ride from Kotabagh valley.
A two-hour drive from Corbett, you can pay a quick visit to the beautiful hill station, Nainital. Surrounded by panoramic seven hills, the town is perfect for boating, shopping and trying some delicious food.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett beyond jungle safari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On an exploration: Finding solace in solo travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People flying to Canada will have to quarantine at hotels from February 22
- Starting February 22, all the non-essential travelers flying to Canada will have to reserve a three-night stay in a government-authorized hotel at their own expense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha gears up to promote eco-tourism in state
- Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra has asked the departments of tourism, forest and environment and water resources to find more areas for eco-retreat in order to enhance nature tourism activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Featherweight champions: What it takes to map India’s birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’re iguana love the new reptile garden at the Chennai snake park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s ski season in Gulmarg and Manali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Managing a full-time job with dream travel goals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations
- Germany is on high alert for fast-spreading strains as it seeks to gradually reopen Europe’s largest economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday that aggressive mutations will gain the upper hand in the country sooner or later, threatening to destroy progress made.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox