Discounts on Safari suitcase set: Top 8 picks with up to 90% off on Amazon to make travel budget-friendly

Luggage is one of those travel essentials most of us put off replacing until the zip gives way at the worst possible moment. If that sounds familiar, now is a good time to look at the Amazon Sale. Safari suitcase sets are going at steep discounts, with some up to 90% off. I have rounded up eight picks that make sense, from the classic Safari trolley to sturdy Safari luggage sets designed to survive baggage belts and weekend road trips alike. Top Safari luggage deals on Amazon right now include sleek Safari trolley bags and complete Safari luggage sets at unbeatable discounts.

Each one balances price, durability and decent style. If you travel twice a year or live out of a suitcase, these Safari trolley bag deals are easy on the wallet without skimping on the basics. Let us get into the good ones.

Top 8 picks at the Amazon Sale

The Safari Pentagon luggage set includes three black trolley bags in small, medium and large sizes. Built with a tough polypropylene shell that resists scratches, each Safari suitcase offers a smooth glide with its 8-wheel setup. It is lightweight, easy to handle and equipped with a fixed combination lock, making it ideal for frequent flyers and family travel.

Specifications Material Textured scratch-resistant polypropylene Sizes (S, M, L) 55 cm, 66 cm, 75 cm Wheel Type 8 wheels with 360° movement Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

The Safari Thorium Neo luggage set includes three polycarbonate trolley bags in a sleek graphite blue shade. Each Safari suitcase features a scratch-resistant finish, 8 smooth-gliding wheels and a fixed combination lock. The subtle contrast beading adds a refined touch while keeping it travel-ready. Ideal for short and long trips, this Safari trolley set handles wear without fuss.

Specifications Material Scratch-resistant polycarbonate Sizes (S, M, L) 55 cm, 66 cm, 77 cm Wheel Type 8 wheels with 360° movement Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue

The Safari Genius Alley set packs serious practicality into a clean black look. Made from tough polypropylene, each Safari trolley bag in this set is built to handle knocks and scrapes without weighing you down. With smooth Duratech wheels, a 3-digit lock and well-fitted zips, this Safari luggage set is ideal for regular flyers who want reliability at every step.

Specifications Material High-quality polypropylene Wheel Type 4 Duratech spinner wheels Lock Type 3-digit fixed combination lock Sizes (S, M, L) Cabin, Medium, Large Click Here to Buy Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

This Safari Thorium Neo set includes two black hard-shell trolley bags in small and medium sizes. Made from scratch-resistant polycarbonate, they glide smoothly on 8 wheels and feature a fixed combination lock for added security. With sleek contrast beading and a lightweight build, this Safari suitcase set is a solid choice for quick trips and work-related travel.

Specifications Material Scratch-resistant polycarbonate Sizes (S, M) 55 cm, 66 cm Wheel Type 8 wheels with 360° movement Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 and 66 Cm Small and Medium Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel Set of 2, Suitcase for Travel, Black

The Safari Pentagon set in dusk green features a cabin-size and medium check-in trolley bag, both crafted from durable, scratch-resistant polypropylene. With 360-degree spinner wheels and a fixed combination lock, these Safari trolley bags balance function and flair. Lightweight yet tough, this Safari suitcase set handles airport chaos smoothly while offering smart interiors that feel far more expensive than they are.

Specifications Material Scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene Sizes (S, M) Cabin and Medium check-in Wheel Type 4 spinner wheels with 360° movement Lock Type Fixed anti-theft combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Pentagon Set of 2, Cabin & Checkin Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

The Safari Thorium Royale cabin trolley in vanilla tan is built for easy travel without the bulk. Made from durable polycarbonate, it features a TSA-approved lock, shock-absorbing dual spinner wheels and smart interior organisation, including a wet pouch. Ideal for short trips and carry-on use, this Safari trolley bag brings together solid security and tidy packing in one compact case.

Specifications Material Unbreakable polycarbonate Size 55 cm cabin size Wheel Type Dual spinner wheels with 360° movement Lock Type TSA-approved fixed lock Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels 55cm Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Carry-on Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Vanilla Tan

This Safari Prisma soft-sided trolley bag in blue is perfect if you need flexibility and space for longer trips. With a 90-litre capacity and two roomy compartments, it packs more than it looks. The number lock keeps your things secure, and the four wheels glide with ease. Lightweight and soft-bodied, this Safari suitcase handles check-ins without slowing you down.

Specifications Material Soft polyester Size 65 cm (26 inch) Wheel Type 4 spinner wheels Lock Type 3-dial fixed number combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Select Recoil 65 cm check-in trolley blends smart function with a clean silver finish. Crafted from sturdy polycarbonate, it offers a laptop compartment, recessed TSA lock and anti-theft zipper. With eight 360-degree wheels and an expander section, this Safari suitcase fits modern travel needs. It’s a solid pick for business or family trips that demand both form and function.

Specifications Material Hard polycarbonate Size 65 cm medium check-in Wheel Type 8 spinner wheels with 360° rotation Lock Type Recessed TSA-approved combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Select Recoil 65 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver

Amazon deals on Safari luggage: FAQs Are Safari suitcase sets on Amazon worth buying during a sale? Yes, particularly during the Amazon Sale, Safari luggage sets offer great value. You’ll often find sturdy Safari trolley bags with smooth wheels, functional locks and good interiors at a fraction of their usual price. Many sets include cabin and check-in sizes, which is useful if you want to upgrade all at once.

What’s the difference between Safari trolley bags made of polycarbonate and polypropylene? Polycarbonate Safari luggage is usually sleeker and slightly more premium, known for resisting cracks. Polypropylene ones tend to be more rugged and lightweight. Both are solid for travel, so the choice comes down to your preference for finish and how rough your trips usually get.

Do these Safari luggage deals include cabin-size options? Yes, many of the Safari suitcases set on Amazon include at least one cabin-size trolley bag. These are generally 55 cm in height and comply with most domestic airline limits. You’ll still want to check your airline’s updated carry-on rules, though.

Are the discounts on Safari luggage during the Amazon Sale genuine? Typically, yes. Safari luggage goes on deep markdowns during Amazon Sale events. Just make sure to check product history using trackers or read recent reviews. You can spot genuine deals on Safari trolley bags that offer lasting quality without overpaying.

