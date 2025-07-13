Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Up to 80% off on kids’ trolley bags at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Shop fun, durable luggage from top brands like Nasher Miles, American Tourister & more. 

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Hard-Sided Cabin Luggage for Kids Light Yellow 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag |Zoo Giraffe

₹3,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Hard-Sided 8 Wheels Double Spinner Cabin Luggage for Kids Green 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag | Fantasy Dragon

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Hard-Sided 8 Wheels Double Spinner Cabin Luggage for Kids Sky Blue 44cm|17inch Kids Trolley Bag |Occupation Pilot

₹3,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister AMT SC Skittle NXT-YLW SBMRINE Kids Luggage with 2 Point Lock and tie Down Strap and Shoulder Strap

₹2,635

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister SKIDDLE SP 39.5 cm Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard 4 Wheels Spinner Kid Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Light Pink Unicorn)

₹2,830

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Splash SP 66 cm Small Check in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Kid Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Super Sonic)

₹4,079

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite 15 Inches Kids Trolley Bag Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Unicorn Print Spinner Suitcase Trolley Bags for Kids Travel (Pink - 35 x 23 x 38 Cm)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite 15 Inches Kids Trolley Bag Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Cartoon Print Spinner Suitcase Trolley Bags for Kids Travel Kids Trolley Bag - Pink (38 x 22 x 38 Cm)

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storite Abs 8 Wheels 15 Inches Trolley Bag Hard-Sided Cute Unicorn Print Spinner Suitcase Cabin Luggage for Kids - Rainbow, Lavender, 39 cm

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JUNIOR JOE 20 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag (4 Day Trip) (DESIGN-10, 20 INCH)

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JUNIOR JOE Plastic 20Inch Kids Hardsided Suitcase With 360 Degree Rotating Wheels Travel Trolley Bag (Turquoise)

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JUNIOR JOE 20 Inch Polycarbonate Rolling Suitcase for Kids Carry-On Overnight Travel Trolley -Blue

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Pp Spinner Wheels Splash Cabin Hard Luggage (55 cm) | Printed Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex, Cream

₹2,090

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Printed Luggage Inline Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels and Resetable Combination Lock | Unisex, Blue & Yellow, Small

₹2,304

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Printed Luggage 4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex, Blue and White, Small

₹1,780

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ds PARADISE Kids 20 Inches hardcase Latest Football Boys Suicase Trolley Bag and 13 Inches Hardshell Backpack for Girls and Boys

₹2,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ds PARADISE Kids 20 Inches hardcase Hello Kitty Cartoon Print Travel Trolley Bag Suitcase Luggage for Girls and Boys

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ds PARADISE Kids 16 Inches hardcase Trolley & 13 inches Backpack Cute Girls Boys Cartoon Print Travel Suitcase Bag Combo Luggage for Girls and Boys

₹2,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAGS (MIND:CRAFT TROLLEY)

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAGS (PRINCESS TROLLEY)

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAGS (PAW PATROL PINK TROLLEY CASE)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you're planning a holiday or sending your kids for a sleepover, a trolley bag that's just theirs can make packing more fun. This Amazon Prime Day, explore a colourful collection of trolley bags and travel cases for children, now up to 80% off. From unicorns and dragons to football and fantasy themes, there’s something to delight every tiny traveller.

Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks
Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks

 

Top luggage picks for kids at up to 80% off:

 

Nasher Miles

Sturdy, lightweight, and full of imagination, these cabin bags come with fun prints and smooth spinner wheels.

1.

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage | Zoo Giraffe

Loading Suggestions...

2.

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage | Fantasy Dragon

Loading Suggestions...

3.

Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage | Occupation Pilot

Loading Suggestions...

 

American Tourister

Premium quality meets playful design in these trolley bags that are as tough as they are trendy.

4.

AMT SC Skittle NXT-YLW SBMRINE Kids Luggage

Loading Suggestions...

5.

Skiddle SP Light Pink Unicorn Spinner Kid Luggage

Loading Suggestions...

6.

Splash SP Super Sonic Spinner Kid Luggage

Loading Suggestions...

 

Storite

These compact spinner suitcases with adorable prints are perfect for toddlers and young kids.

7.

Storite 15” Kids Trolley Bag | Unicorn Print

Loading Suggestions...

8.

Storite 15” Kids Trolley Bag | Cartoon Print

Loading Suggestions...

9.

Storite Abs 8-Wheel Trolley | Unicorn Rainbow

Loading Suggestions...

 

Junior Joe

Functional and fun, these 20-inch hard cases are ideal for short family vacations.

10.

Junior Joe 20" Kids Suitcase | DESIGN-10
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Junior Joe Plastic Suitcase | Turquoise

Loading Suggestions...

12.

Junior Joe Rolling Suitcase | Blue

Loading Suggestions...

 

Skybags

Bold prints and trusted durability come together in these eye-catching cabin bags for little adventurers.

13.

Skybags Pp Spinner Splash Cabin Luggage | Cream

Loading Suggestions...

14.

Skybags Trooper Cabin Trolley | Blue & Yellow
Loading Suggestions...

15.

Skybags Stroke Cabin Trolley | Blue & White

Loading Suggestions...

 

D’s Paradise

These sets come with matching backpacks and hard-shell suitcases—perfect for coordinated travel style.

16.

D's Paradise Football 20” Trolley + 13” Backpack

Loading Suggestions...

17.

D's Paradise Hello Kitty Travel Trolley

Loading Suggestions...

18.

D's Paradise Trolley + Backpack Combo

Loading Suggestions...

 

Toys Uncle

The ever-popular SMIGGLE-style trolley bags your child will love flaunting on their next trip.

19.

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAG

Loading Suggestions...

20.

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAG

Loading Suggestions...

21.

Toys Uncle SMIGGLE BAG
Loading Suggestions...

From school trips to weekend getaways, a colourful and convenient trolley bag can turn every outing into an adventure. With trusted brands and joyful designs, these bags are built to last and styled to impress. Don’t miss the Prime Day 2025 savings!

 

Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks: FAQs

  • Are these trolley bags lightweight enough for kids to carry themselves?

    Yes, most of these bags are designed for kids aged 3 and up, with lightweight polycarbonate shells and smooth wheels for easy movement.

  • What age group are these bags ideal for?

    These luggage options are best suited for children aged 3 to 12 years.

  • Are the wheels sturdy enough for outdoor terrains like airports and roads?

    Absolutely! These bags feature 360° spinner or inline wheels made from durable material to handle varied surfaces.

  • Can these bags be used as cabin luggage on flights?

    Yes, the 17" and 20" options generally meet cabin baggage requirements for most airlines. Always double-check airline specifications.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

