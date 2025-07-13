If you're planning a holiday or sending your kids for a sleepover, a trolley bag that's just theirs can make packing more fun. This Amazon Prime Day, explore a colourful collection of trolley bags and travel cases for children, now up to 80% off. From unicorns and dragons to football and fantasy themes, there’s something to delight every tiny traveller. Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks

Top luggage picks for kids at up to 80% off:

Nasher Miles

Sturdy, lightweight, and full of imagination, these cabin bags come with fun prints and smooth spinner wheels.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

American Tourister

Premium quality meets playful design in these trolley bags that are as tough as they are trendy.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Storite

These compact spinner suitcases with adorable prints are perfect for toddlers and young kids.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Junior Joe

Functional and fun, these 20-inch hard cases are ideal for short family vacations.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Skybags

Bold prints and trusted durability come together in these eye-catching cabin bags for little adventurers.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

D’s Paradise

These sets come with matching backpacks and hard-shell suitcases—perfect for coordinated travel style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Toys Uncle

The ever-popular SMIGGLE-style trolley bags your child will love flaunting on their next trip.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

From school trips to weekend getaways, a colourful and convenient trolley bag can turn every outing into an adventure. With trusted brands and joyful designs, these bags are built to last and styled to impress. Don’t miss the Prime Day 2025 savings!

Similar stories for you:

Stay stylish with these handbags at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale

Get up to 80% off on luggage for kids at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025; Our top picks: FAQs Are these trolley bags lightweight enough for kids to carry themselves? Yes, most of these bags are designed for kids aged 3 and up, with lightweight polycarbonate shells and smooth wheels for easy movement.

What age group are these bags ideal for? These luggage options are best suited for children aged 3 to 12 years.

Are the wheels sturdy enough for outdoor terrains like airports and roads? Absolutely! These bags feature 360° spinner or inline wheels made from durable material to handle varied surfaces.

Can these bags be used as cabin luggage on flights? Yes, the 17" and 20" options generally meet cabin baggage requirements for most airlines. Always double-check airline specifications.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.