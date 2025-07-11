Panaji, Goa will make efforts to promote MICE , as well as spiritual, sports-based, and wellness tourism in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. Goa to focus on MICE, spiritual, sports and wellness tourism: CM Sawant

Chairing an inter-departmental meeting with key stakeholders and representatives from the sector at the secretariat here on Thursday, he said the state government has taken a serious note of the concerns raised by the tourism industry.

“Goa is already witnessing a positive influx of tourists, including during the ongoing monsoon season. We have heard from all the stakeholders, including shack owners, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and tour operators, about their concerns,” he said.

The chief minister said that key issues concerning trade licence renewals, extended operational hours, infrastructure bottlenecks, and aviation connectivity will be addressed within the next month.

“We are committed to escalating matters such as visa-on-arrival for certain countries and international airline connectivity to the state through the Government of India and the Prime Minister's Office,” he said.

Sawant said that Goa's tourism potential will be maximised through seamless coordination between departments, and it will benefit the state’s people through employment, upskilling, and access to a digital skill development portal.

The chief minister said, “MICE as well as spiritual, wellness, and sports-based tourism will be given a focused push by the state government to ensure constant growth in tourist footfall.”

Sawant said plans were also shared to boost high-speed internet connectivity, streamline transport logistics, and enhance visitor experience through a clean and green Goa initiative.

“The government also intends to strengthen the single-window clearance mechanism and resolve long-pending issues related to GST, electricity, water supply, and road infrastructure,” he added.

State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, who also attended the meeting, stressed the need for inter-departmental collaboration and stakeholder synergy to ensure the growth of the industry.

Tourism is an industry that requires constant support and structured alignment with various departments from panchayats to police to forest and beyond, he said.

“We are competing with top global destinations, and it is imperative that Goa stays one step ahead. By focusing on ease of doing business and targeted intervention, we can enhance the quality of tourism, increase employment, and grow tourism in a responsible manner,” he said.

