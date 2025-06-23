Luggage sets on a budget: Shop at Amazon Luggage Mega Fest from 17 to 30 June for up to 60% off

Travel plans feel much smoother when your bags are sorted and sturdy. The Luggage Mega Fest is live on Amazon from 17 to 30 June, promising some sweet deals for everyone needing fresh travel gear. I always keep an eye on the Amazon Luggage Mega Fest because it brings those unmissable Amazon offers that make packing feel less stressful. Smart picks from the Amazon Luggage Mega Fest make travel easy. Grab luggage sets that have been on your wishlist during the Amazon Sale for less.

Expect up to 60% off on your favourite luggage and luggage sets on Amazon, plus more deals sprinkled across the Amazon Sale section. If you have been waiting to swap that old suitcase for something smarter, now’s the time to do it. Quality options, practical sizes and budget-friendly tags, all in one place. Happy shopping and safe travels!

Top 8 picks for luggage sets

The Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 adds a splash of colour and convenience to travel. Crafted with durable polyester, each piece is soft-cased yet sturdy enough for long hauls. You get a roomy 195 litres across small, medium and large sizes, with smooth four-wheel movement, a number lock for peace of mind and handy front pockets for easy access. The extendable handle makes pulling these bags a breeze.

The Aristocrat Polyester Trigon Hexa Active Luggage Set of 6 is a smart pick for family trips or long holidays. This navy blue set includes three trolley bags (55 cm, 69 cm, 79 cm) plus three duffle bags (52 cm) for flexible packing. Soft yet sturdy, each trolley glides on 360-degree spinner wheels, has multiple interior sections, secure compression straps and an adjustable telescopic handle for easy handling throughout your travels.

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Piece Set is crafted for practical travel without fuss. In sleek iron grey, these polypropylene hard-sided cases (56 cm, 68 cm and 78 cm) combine a boxy shape for max storage with a dual-texture matte finish. Each has a secure three-digit lock, smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, retractable top and side handles, plus thoughtful interiors featuring cross ribbons and a handy U-shaped pocket for tidy packing.

The Tommy Hilfiger Marshall Hard Luggage Set of 3 blends style with toughness for reliable travel. Made from strong polycarbonate with a twill texture, each navy suitcase resists impact and keeps contents dry. This set covers all trips with cabin (55 cm), mid (66 cm) and cargo (75 cm) sizes. Expect smooth 360° spinner wheels, a sturdy telescopic handle and TSA locks. Interiors come lined with handy organisers and pockets for neat packing.

The Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 is built for fuss-free packing and smooth travel. This white trio includes small (55 cm), medium (65 cm) and large (75 cm) trolleys, sturdy yet lightweight thanks to resilient polypropylene. Each bag moves effortlessly on eight silent spinner wheels and has a secure number lock. Inside, you get roomy compartments, adjustable straps and mesh pockets to keep everything tidy on trips longer than a week.

The MOKOBARA The Transit Wave Set Of 3 Luggage in Shy Blue is a smart blend of strength and style. Sizes include small (54 cm), medium (64 cm) and large (74 cm), all crafted with a tough polycarbonate shell that handles travel knocks easily. Eight smooth spinner wheels and an aviation-grade telescopic handle keep movement light. Built-in TSA lock adds security, while dual compartments, a spill-proof pocket and an easy-access zip pocket make packing simple.

The Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Women's 3-Piece Luggage Set keeps trips chic and easy to manage. This navy set features a stylish chevron-textured hard shell made from durable ABS, resisting scratches while staying light. You get a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch medium and a 28-inch large suitcase, each expandable for more space. With eight multi-directional spinner wheels and smooth 360° movement, travelling feels effortless. Perfect for weekends away or longer escapes.

The VIP Aristocrat 3-Piece Luggage Set in fresh green is a practical match for organised travellers. Sizes include 55 cm, 66 cm and 76 cm, all crafted from lightweight yet tough polypropylene to handle knocks along the way. Each case rolls smoothly on four spinner wheels and stays secure with a reliable combination lock. Inside, there’s ample space for tidy packing, making this set handy for trips short or long.

Luggage sets: FAQs What sizes do most luggage sets include? Most sets feature three sizes — small (cabin), medium (check-in), and large (long trips) — covering every travel plan easily.

Are hard-sided luggage sets better than soft-sided ones? Hard-sided sets protect fragile items better, while soft-sided ones offer extra flexibility and outer pockets. Pick what suits your packing style.

Do luggage sets come with locks? Yes, many come with built-in combination or TSA locks to keep your stuff secure through airports and hotels.

Is it cheaper to buy a luggage set during the Amazon Sale? Absolutely. The Luggage Mega Fest and Amazon Luggage Mega Fest bring big discounts on luggage sets, plus extra Amazon offers, making this the best time to upgrade.

