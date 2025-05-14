Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Miss World 2025 contestants offer prayers at Ramappa temple

PTI
May 14, 2025 08:27 PM IST

Miss World 2025 contestants offer prayers at Ramappa temple

Hyderabad, Miss World 2025 contestants visited the Ramappa temple in Mulugu district of Telangana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and offered prayers.

Miss World 2025 contestants offer prayers at Ramappa temple
Miss World 2025 contestants offer prayers at Ramappa temple

Dressed in sarees, 35 beauty queens from European countries reached the Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple, on Wednesday evening.

They were accorded a grand welcome with traditional Kommu Koya and other dances by the district administration.

The contestants washed their feet with water before entering the temple and offered prayers inside the shrine.

Officials explained the sculptural beauty of the temple, about 200 kms far from Hyderabad, to the international visitors.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel, is named after its architect Ramappa.

Before reaching the temple, the contestants, who were dressed in sarees, participated in a photo shoot at the sprawling Ramappa lake.

Some of them joined local women in dancing to the songs of Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana celebrated during Navaratri festival usually in September-October.

Meanwhile, a separate group of Miss World contestants visited the famous Thousand Pillar temple in Warangal.

They were delighted to see the giant sized Nandi sculpture, carved out of a single rock, at the temple.

The Thousand Pillar temple, built in 12th century by the Kakatiya King Rudra Deva, is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Currently, under the maintenance of Archaeological Survey of India, the temple is known for intricately carved pillars.

A massive sculpture of Nandi, carved out of a single rock, is another attraction of the temple, which is about 150 kms away from Hyderabad.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to enhance the state’s international profile and attract investments.

During their stay, the contestants will tour several key tourist attractions across the state.

The contestants of Miss World 2025, representing 109 countries, on Tuesday, visited Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazar , famous for its bangles and pearls.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

