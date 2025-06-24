Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

One crore devotees expected to travel by train for 2028 Kumbh mela in Ujjain: Railway Board chief

PTI |
Jun 24, 2025 04:09 PM IST

One crore devotees expected to travel by train for 2028 Kumbh mela in Ujjain: Railway Board chief

Indore, Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar said on Tuesday that about one crore devotees are expected to travel by train to participate in the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028 and 100 special trains will be operated.

One crore devotees expected to travel by train for 2028 Kumbh mela in Ujjain: Railway Board chief
One crore devotees expected to travel by train for 2028 Kumbh mela in Ujjain: Railway Board chief

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is organised on the banks of the Kshipra river every 12 years in Ujjain, the abode of Lord Mahakal.

"In the last Simhastha Kumbh Mela , about 20 lakh people reached Ujjain by train. We estimate that in 2028, this number is going to increase five times to reach around one crore. In view of this, we will run 100 special trains in addition to regular trains," Kumar told reporters in Indore.

He said Ujjain and other stations, including Indore, Mhow, and Laxmibai Nagar, are being strengthened to handle the influx of Kumbh Mela passengers.

Kumar said 22 new lines are being laid at Ujjain and nearby railway stations to make arrangements for parking of trains for the biggest religious congregation. He said nine of these lines are being laid in Ujjain alone.

"We assure you that due to excellent arrangements, the train journey during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will always be memorable for the passengers," he added.

Earlier, Kumar inspected the Indore railway station and reviewed various projects of the Ratlam Railway Division.

He said a 132-km-long railway line will be laid in this financial year under the Indore-Dahod project, out of which the laying of a 32-km-long line has been completed.

Kumar said the laying of the entire line on the Indore-Dahod route could be extended to three years due to the difficult terrain beyond 132 km.

The total length of this ambitious railway project connecting Indore to Dahod in Gujarat is 205 km. Its foundation was laid in the year 2008.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / One crore devotees expected to travel by train for 2028 Kumbh mela in Ujjain: Railway Board chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On