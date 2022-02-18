Podhotels: Small is beautiful

Pod hotels are the new, quirky, comfortable, cosy and unique oasis for travellers

Economical use of space, state-of-the-art engineering, every modern amenity that one could seek while travelling — pod hotels or capsule hotels are fast becoming convenient alternatives to conventional hotels. These pod accommodations, resembling single-person spacecrafts, are cropping up in different parts of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are pod hotels?

Those of you who have been to Japan, must have come across this unique type of accommodation. The first-ever pod, Capsule Inn Osaka, was designed by leading Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa in 1979. Today, pod hotels are cutting-edge, spaceship lookalikes that can accommodate a single individual and are apt for all those who love their privacy coupled with comfort. Each individual capsule is essentially a bed-sized pod that can be closed with a door and are sometimes arranged in multiple stacks. Commonly, these pods are found in transit hubs and are, thus, very useful for those who need to relax before their onward journey.

What are the amenities offered in such pods?

These pods are a great way to relieve stress, travel fatigue and jet lag, and come with the warm ambience of the lounge along with services such as food and beverages, WiFi, dress steam press, shower facilities and many creature comforts. Located at the T3 terminal of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Snooze At My Space’s pods are sanitised after every use and get fresh linen after every checkout. “We are also maintaining social distance and taking all preventive measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19. All the rooms are equipped with a comfortable bed, flat-screen TV, WiFi, DTH connection, attached toilet and shower, minibar fridge with refreshments, work desk, charging points and air conditioners,” says Pranav Veer Singh Saluja, managing director of the hotel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aviserv Lounge Sleeping Pod at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is equipped with moveable shades which can be pulled down partially or fully to shut out light, sound and outside movements. Each pod comes with individual charging points, which passengers can use to charge their devices while they rest along with hand baggage storage under their seats.

Travel blogger Shenaz Treasurywala, who loved her experience at the Urban Pod at the Mumbai Central Station, shares, “It can be booked through the IRCTC website. The only condition is that you need to have a valid ticket. It has amenities like key card access, CCTV surveillance and washrooms. There are separate pods for female solo travellers and also for families to stay together. These are the best options to relax your body before heading to work after a weary train journey.”

UrbanNaps, an Ahmedabad based start-up, has created a smart napping pod to rest, relax and recreate at the Ahmedabad airport. The features include zero gravity seats, body massages and oxygen therapy. These sleek, comfortable pods help passengers rest and thereafter boost energy levels and enhance productivity.

You can also replicate travel blogger Shenaz Treasurywala’s stay at UrbanPod at Mumbai Central station for ₹999/day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why are they getting popular?

With Covid-19 restrictions easing all over the world, people have begun travelling more often, and these capsules tick all the boxes when it comes to location, comfort, affordability without compromising too much on privacy. “It’s a futuristic concept and caters to new-age travellers, solo travellers, female travellers, business and leisure. It is modern, stylish and minimalistic. Not to forget, it offers good value without compromising on comfort, quality and offers a unique experience,” says Gauri Awasthy, a 32-year-old solo traveller.

All pods are priced around the ₹2000 mark, exception being Delhi which is priced at around ₹5000.

https://youtu.be/-1UdQ61a0wc