Price drop on American Tourister luggage: Up to 80% off on top 8 picks for every traveller

The right luggage can make all the difference. And when it comes to dependable travel gear, American Tourister remains a household favourite for its quality craftsmanship, TSA-friendly features, and sleek aesthetics. Price drop on American Tourister luggage: Up to 80% off on top 8 picks

Now, thanks to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, you can snag top-rated American Tourister bags with massive discounts up to 80% off.

Top deals for you:

Top 8 American Tourister picks:

A robust, no-nonsense choice for frequent flyers. This large 30.7-inch polypropylene suitcase is made for long-haul travel with 4 spinner wheels, a built-in TSA lock, and heavy-duty impact resistance. The classic black colour ensures you never go wrong with airport style, while the spacious interior means zero compromise on packing.

Looking for something sleek and secure? This 79 cm trolley offers a solid polycarbonate shell, mounted TSA lock, and ultra-smooth wheels. Its spacious design makes it perfect for week-long travels, while the silver finish adds a refined edge to your baggage lineup.

Three words: Style. Value. Versatility. This 3-piece set includes small (55 cm), medium (68 cm), and large (77 cm) trolleys — ideal for solo, couple, or family travel. With TSA locks, spinner wheels, and a stunning sea green finish, it's an all-in-one solution for every kind of trip.

Planning to pack your entire closet? This large 79 cm suitcase has your back. The 8-wheel spinner system ensures easy gliding, and the polypropylene exterior keeps it lightweight yet durable. Add in the vibrant sea blue colour, and you’ve got function and flair in one.

This premium 3-piece hard luggage set is made for stylish jet-setters. With mounted TSA locks, 360° wheels, and striking tan orange finish, it’s both practical and eye-catching. Ideal for those who want their luggage to stand out on the conveyor belt.

Prefer the flexibility of soft luggage? This 80 cm spinner trolley offers deep compartments, durable polyester fabric, and effortless mobility thanks to its 4-wheel spinner system. Great for overpackers or those who want expandable options.

Trendy yet tough, the Instavibe series brings double wheels, TSA locks, and flexi-packing straps into one stylish 3-piece set. The sky blue hue is perfect for those who like cheerful travel aesthetics, and the side hooks add clever functionality.

Compact, expandable, and smartly organised — this 58 cm bag is ideal for short trips. Features include a wet pocket, lightweight build, polyester fabric, and 4 spinner wheels. Bonus points for the combination lock and minimalist black design.

Price drop on American Tourister luggage: Up to 80% off on top 8 picks: FAQs Are these prices valid only during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival? Yes, the discounts are part of a limited-time sale. Prices may vary post-event.

Are TSA locks necessary? TSA locks are essential if you’re travelling internationally, especially to the U.S. They allow security personnel to open your bag without damaging it.

What’s the main difference between polypropylene and polycarbonate luggage? Polycarbonate is lighter and more flexible, offering better impact resistance. Polypropylene is tougher and more rigid but slightly heavier.

Which bag is cabin-friendly? The Icor 58 cm and the small size in Ivy or Instavibe sets (55 cm) can be used as cabin baggage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.