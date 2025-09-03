Price drop on Safari trolley sets: Amazon offers up to 80% off on top picks
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 02:27 pm IST
Safari trolley sets are now available at massive discounts on Amazon, with price drops of up to 80% on stylish, practical, and durable luggage options.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Safari Ray Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on & Check-in Luggage for Men & Women, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Marina Blue View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Safari Crescent 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Ink Blue View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Safari Prisma Neo Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Polyester Expandable Soft Luggage, 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue) View Details
|
₹8,000
|
|
View More Products