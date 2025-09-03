Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Price drop on Safari trolley sets: Amazon offers up to 80% off on top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 02:27 pm IST

Safari trolley sets are now available at massive discounts on Amazon, with price drops of up to 80% on stylish, practical, and durable luggage options.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

Safari Ray Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on & Check-in Luggage for Men & Women, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Marina Blue

Safari Crescent 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Ink Blue

Safari Prisma Neo Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Polyester Expandable Soft Luggage, 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Grey

Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour

Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)

A good suitcase can make travel noticeably smoother, and Safari luggage has long been trusted for its reliability and design. This season, Amazon is offering impressive price cuts on Safari trolley sets, with savings reaching up to 80%. These deals bring premium travel companions within easy reach, making it an ideal time to upgrade your luggage.

Amazon offers up to 80% off Safari trolley sets, combining quality, style, and functionality for smart travellers seeking value-packed luggage.
Amazon offers up to 80% off Safari trolley sets, combining quality, style, and functionality for smart travellers seeking value-packed luggage.

From lightweight cabin bags to sturdy check-in sizes, the brand offers a variety of choices that blend convenience with modern styling. The best Safari suitcase is not just about carrying clothes; it is about ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. With discounts this steep, these deals are too good to pass up for anyone planning trips or simply in need of better luggage.

Top price drop deals on the best Safari trolley sets

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black
The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set is built for travellers who value both resilience and style. Crafted with a durable polycarbonate shell and scratch-resistant texture, it stays looking fresh even after frequent trips. Its lightweight design and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make airport transitions effortless, while the fixed combination lock keeps belongings secure. Perfect for family holidays, weekend escapes, or business travel, this Safari suitcase set is a smart upgrade, especially when picked up during an Amazon Sale.

2.

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm
The Safari Pentagon trolley set offers a reliable mix of design and practicality, making it a dependable choice for frequent travellers. Its textured polypropylene shell resists scratches and maintains shape, even after repeated use. With lightweight construction and smooth speed wheels, moving through airports or railway stations feels effortless. The fixed combination lock ensures added security. Suitable for short business visits as well as extended vacations, this Safari luggage set balances function with comfort, making it a versatile travel essential.

3.

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black
The Safari Genius Alley trolley set is designed for travellers who want security and convenience in one. Its crack-resistant polypropylene shell offers reliable protection, while the anti-theft combination lock adds extra peace of mind. With smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, airport transitions become effortless. The three-piece format suits everything from quick cabin trips to long international holidays. Built for regular use, this Safari luggage set combines practicality with modern styling, making it a dependable choice for frequent and casual travellers alike.

4.

Safari Ray Neo 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Carry on & Check-in Luggage for Men & Women, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Marina Blue
The Safari Ray Neo trolley set adds a touch of style to travel with its colour-coordinated design, dual-tone detailing and sleek finish. Crafted from premium unbreakable polycarbonate, it delivers impressive durability while maintaining a lightweight build. The shock-absorbing dual spinner wheels with 360-degree rotation make it easy to glide through airports and city streets. This three-piece luggage set includes cabin, medium, and large sizes, ensuring flexibility for any trip.

5.

Safari Crescent 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Ink Blue
The Safari Crescent trolley set blends lightweight strength with effortless movement, thanks to its durable polycarbonate build and smooth 8-wheel 360-degree system. Designed for travellers who want security on the go, it comes with an anti-theft combination lock to safeguard belongings. This three-piece set covers every need, from short getaways to long international trips. With a neat finish and reliable construction, the Safari Crescent luggage set offers a balance of function and style for stress-free travel.

6.

Safari Prisma Neo Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Polyester Expandable Soft Luggage, 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Grey
The Safari Prisma Neo trolley set is perfect for travellers who like a little extra space without carrying additional weight. Made from durable polyester, it features an expandable design that provides up to 10 per cent more packing room when needed. Its 4-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth handling through airports and crowded spaces, while a secure combination lock offers reliable protection. Versatile and practical, this Safari suitcase set is well-suited for frequent flyers, family holidays, or extended getaways.

7.

Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour
The Safari LUMA trolley set is designed for everyday travel with a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate shell that holds up well to frequent use. Its clean design keeps things practical, while the 4-wheel 360-degree system makes movement smooth and hassle-free through airports and city streets. An anti-theft combination lock secures your belongings on the go. With cabin, medium, and large sizes included, this Safari luggage set is a smart, budget-conscious choice for families and regular travellers alike.

 

8.

Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)
The Safari Octane trolley set combines durability with a polished look, featuring a scratch-resistant polypropylene shell that withstands frequent travel. Despite its sturdy build, it remains lightweight and easy to manage. The smooth 8-wheel system ensures effortless mobility across airports and city streets, while the recessed TSA lock provides added security. With cabin, medium, and large suitcases included, this Safari luggage set is a versatile option that adapts to both short breaks and extended international travel with equal ease.

 

  • Are Safari trolley sets durable for frequent travel?

    Yes, Safari luggage is designed with sturdy materials like polycarbonate and polypropylene, making them durable enough for regular business or leisure trips.

  • Do the trolley sets include different sizes?

    Most Safari suitcase sets come in three sizes — cabin, medium, and large — ensuring flexibility for both short and extended travel.

  • What makes Safari luggage a good value during price drops?

    A Safari suitcase set combines strength, design, and easy mobility. During price cuts, travellers get premium luggage at much lower costs.

  • Are Safari trolley bags easy to move around?

    Yes, they feature smooth 360-degree spinner wheels or dual-spinner systems, making them simple to handle across airports, stations, and busy streets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Price drop on Safari trolley sets: Amazon offers up to 80% off on top picks
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
