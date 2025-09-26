Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Price drop on Skybags luggage bags: Up to 60% off on trolley bags, backpacks, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 05:30 pm IST

If you are an avid traveller, then Skybags luggage bags are your best bet. During the Amazon Sale, you can get up to 60% off on Skybag luggage bags.

Travelling is both fun and hectic, but what really makes your trip more exciting and easy is when you're carrying the right luggage with you. Here is where Skybags comes into the picture. Skybags has a wide range of luggage bags from duffle bags, trolley bags, rucksacks, backpacks, and more. So, here is a listicle where you can get up to 60% off on Safari luggage bags during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Skybags luggage at up to 60% off
Skybags luggage at up to 60% off

Here are our top 8 picks for you:

1.

Skybags Polypropylene Spinner Paradise Check-in Trolley Bag 77cm|Large|Hard Luggage|Smooth 8-Wheel Suitcase|Combination Lock with Sturdy Anti-Theft Zipper|5-Year International Warranty-Unisex(Blue)
Travel smart this Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Skybags Polypropylene Spinner Paradise Check-in Trolley Bag. Built with durable hard shell polypropylene and smooth spinner wheels, it ensures effortless mobility. Spacious interiors, secure TSA lock, and stylish design make it perfect for frequent travelers. Grab festive discounts and upgrade your travel experience with this premium trolley bag.

2.

Skybags Rubik Polyester 78 Cms Softsided Large check-in luggage
The Skybags Rubik Polyester 78 cms Softsided Large Check-in Luggage is designed for comfort and style. Lightweight, expandable, and crafted with sturdy polyester, it offers maximum storage for long trips. Multiple compartments and smooth wheels ensure easy travel. Shop it during Amazon Great Indian Festival deals and enjoy unmatched savings on your next travel essential.

3.

Skybags Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm) ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White
Pack in style with the Skybags Set of 3 luggage pieces, perfect for family travel. Featuring durable construction, smooth wheels, and modern design, these bags promise convenience and sophistication. Get unbeatable prices on this travel bundle during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and ensure your journeys are stress-free, spacious, and stylish with Skybags trusted quality.

4.

Skybags Pp Hard Shell Spinner Wheels Splash Set (55+65+75 cm) | Printed Luggage Trolley Set with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex (Black), Large
The Skybags PP Hard Shell Spinner Wheels Splash Set offers strength, durability, and chic style. With a tough polypropylene shell and smooth spinner wheels, it ensures hassle-free mobility. Ideal for frequent travelers, this set combines functionality with trend. Don’t miss exclusive Amazon Great Indian Festival offers to bring home premium travel gear at unbeatable value.

5.

Skybags Nextra V2 Professional Backpack 30L With Laptop Compartment for Men & Women With Tech Organisers to a Trolley Sleeve, Rain Cover, Padded Back & Shoulder Strap (Beige)
Step into the Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Skybags Nextra V2 Professional Backpack. Designed for professionals, it features padded laptop compartments, organized storage, and ergonomic straps. Lightweight yet durable, this backpack keeps your essentials safe and stylish. Perfect for work and travel, grab it at discounted prices during the festive sale and carry smart.

6.

Skybags Bloom 30 Litres Pink School Bag For Girls, 3 Compartment
Brighten your child’s school days with the Skybags Bloom 30 Litres Pink School Bag. Lightweight, stylish, and spacious, it features padded straps and multiple compartments for comfort and organization. Built for daily use, it blends durability with fun design. Buy it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to enjoy great deals on reliable school essentials.

7.

Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 cms Blue Travel Duffle
Travel light and easy with the Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 cms Blue Travel Duffle. Designed with premium polyester, spacious compartments, and smooth wheels, it offers style and practicality for short trips. Durable handles and compact build make it a must-have. Get the best discounts on this versatile duffle during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

8.

Crest Rucksack 45L-(H) Spring
Explore more with the Skybags Crest Rucksack, built for trekking, travel, and adventure. Its ergonomic design, multiple compartments, and durable fabric provide comfort and reliability. Spacious enough for essentials yet lightweight, it’s ideal for explorers. Shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and save big while upgrading to this premium rucksack for all your journeys.

  • What makes Skybags luggage unique?

    Skybags is known for its stylish designs, lightweight build, and durability. It is part of VIP Industries, one of India’s leading luggage brands, and offers a wide range of trolleys, backpacks, and travel bags at affordable prices.

  • Are Skybags made from hard shell or soft shell material?

    Skybags offers both: Hard Shell: Made from polycarbonate or ABS material, ideal for protection and durability. Soft Shell: Made from high-quality polyester fabric, offering flexibility and extra pockets.

  • Do Skybags luggage come with a warranty?

    Yes, most Skybags luggage pieces come with a 3 to 5-year international warranty (depending on the model). The warranty covers manufacturing defects, but not wear and tear or mishandling by airlines.

  • Are Skybags luggage TSA-approved?

    Selected Skybags hard luggage models feature TSA-approved combination locks, making them safe for international travel.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
