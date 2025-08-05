Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Price drop on Skybags luggage on Amazon Sale 2025: From trolley sets to cabin suitcases at up to 80% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 06:00 am IST

Skybags luggage is seeing major markdowns during the Amazon Sale 2025, with trolley sets and cabin bags going for up to 80% off.

Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small,Medium & Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Skybags Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Trooper Cabin Hard Luggage (55Cm) | Luggage Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Resettable Combination Lock | Lime Green Small View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

Skybags Trooper 55Cm + 65Cm Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided 4 Inline_Skate_Wheel Cabin + Carry-On Luggage Set, 48 Centimeters, 26 Centimeters, Small, Medium, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹4,139

Skybags Rubik Polyester 57.6 cms Blue Softsided Cabin Luggage (STRUW58EBLU) View Details checkDetails

Skybags Beat Pro Hardsided (55 cm+ 66 cm + 76cm) Pack of 3 Size (Small + Medium +Large) Polypropylene(PP) 8 Spinner Wheels Olive Green Suitcase Sets View Details checkDetails

₹5,952

Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹13,093

Skybags Mint Graphite Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small, Medium & Large (MINTSETTMGP) View Details checkDetails

₹7,761.97

There’s something oddly satisfying about ticking off travel prep with a bag that looks good and handles well. If your current suitcase is scuffed or missing a wheel, this is a good time to move on. The Amazon Sale 2025 has pushed prices on Skybags luggage to their lowest in a long while.

Skybags luggage is now available at incredible prices during the Amazon Sale 2025, from cabin-friendly picks to full-size trolley sets.
Skybags luggage is now available at incredible prices during the Amazon Sale 2025, from cabin-friendly picks to full-size trolley sets.

From sleek cabin suitcases to roomy trolley sets, you’ll find options that fit both your packing style and your budget. The designs range from subtle to bold, and the materials are built to handle more than one trip. With discounts reaching up to 80%, the Skybags selection is likely to move fast. Don’t be surprised if the best colours disappear quickly.

Top 8 Skybags luggage with price drop on Amazon

1.

Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small,Medium & Large
The Skybags Trooper set offers three sleek polycarbonate suitcases built for organised travel. With a premium push-button trolley, retractable handles and smooth 4-wheel movement, it’s made for easy airport runs. The number lock and zippered pocket add security and space. A great find during the Amazon Sale 2025 for those eyeing a full trolley set upgrade.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
Number Lock
Wheel Type
4-Wheel Spinner
Set Size
Small, Medium and Large (3 pieces)
Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small,Medium & Large

2.

Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large)
The Skybags Rubik Red soft-sided set is built for those who like flexibility with space. With front pockets for quick access and a roomy interior, it handles short and long trips with ease. The number lock, smooth wheels and extendable handle add to the ease. Great time to grab this during the Amazon Sale 2025 while the luggage sale is still on.

Specifications

Material
Polyester (Soft Casing)
Dimensions
47 x 37 x 78 cm
Wheel Type
4-Wheel Spinner
Lock Type
Number Lock
Skybags Rubik Red Softsided Luggage Set of 3 (Small, Medium & Large)

3.

Skybags Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Trooper Cabin Hard Luggage (55Cm) | Luggage Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Resettable Combination Lock | Lime Green Small
The Skybags Trooper Cabin Trolley in lime green is compact yet roomy enough for essentials. Built from scratch-resistant ABS, it handles impact without adding extra weight. Its smooth spinner wheels and adjustable handle make it a solid pick for short trips. With a resettable lock and a crisp design, this small skybag fits right into the Amazon luggage sale spotlight.

Specifications

Material
ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
Size
55 cm (Cabin Size)
Wheel Type
4-Wheel Spinner
Lock Type
3-Digit Combination Lock
Skybags Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Trooper Cabin Hard Luggage (55Cm) | Luggage Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Resettable Combination Lock | Lime Green Small

4.

Skybags Trooper 55Cm + 65Cm Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided 4 Inline_Skate_Wheel Cabin + Carry-On Luggage Set, 48 Centimeters, 26 Centimeters, Small, Medium, Multicolor
The Skybags Trooper 2-piece luggage set features eye-catching prints with a tough polycarbonate casing in red and white. Smooth 4-wheel movement, a fixed number lock and retractable handles make it practical and easy to handle. Ideal for quick getaways or longer hauls, this compact trolley set fits right into the Amazon Sale 2025 luggage picks worth checking out.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Sizes Included
55 cm (Cabin) + 65 cm (Medium)
Wheel Type
4 Inline Skate Wheels
Lock Type
Fixed Number Lock
Skybags Trooper 55Cm + 65Cm Polycarbonate Red and White Hardsided 4 Inline_Skate_Wheel Cabin + Carry-On Luggage Set, 48 Centimeters, 26 Centimeters, Small, Medium, Multicolor

5.

Skybags Rubik Polyester 57.6 cms Blue Softsided Cabin Luggage (STRUW58EBLU)
Compact yet flexible, the Skybags Rubik Blue Cabin Luggage is built for light travel. Its soft polyester casing includes an expander option for when you need a little extra space. With smooth wheels, a number lock and a clean design, this cabin-size skybag fits easily in overhead compartments. A smart pick from the Amazon luggage sale lineup.

Specifications

Material
Polyester (Soft Casing)
Dimensions
57.6 x 38 x 27.5 cm
Capacity
47 Litres
Lock Type
Number Lock
Skybags Rubik Polyester 57.6 cms Blue Softsided Cabin Luggage (STRUW58EBLU)

6.

Skybags Beat Pro Hardsided (55 cm+ 66 cm + 76cm) Pack of 3 Size (Small + Medium +Large) Polypropylene(PP) 8 Spinner Wheels Olive Green Suitcase Sets
The Skybags Beat Pro set in olive green blends practical features with a sturdy polypropylene shell. With three sizes included, this trolley set is ideal for all kinds of trips. Smooth dual-spinner wheels and full fabric Convipack interiors make packing simpler. If you're eyeing functional luggage during the Amazon Sale 2025, this Skybags luggage trio fits right in.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Sizes Included
55 cm, 66 cm, 76 cm (Set of 3)
Wheel Type
8 Dual Spinner Wheels Interior
Feature
Full Fabric Convipack
Skybags Beat Pro Hardsided (55 cm+ 66 cm + 76cm) Pack of 3 Size (Small + Medium +Large) Polypropylene(PP) 8 Spinner Wheels Olive Green Suitcase Sets

7.

Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm
The Skybags Curve beige set brings together cabin, medium and large sizes in a tough yet lightweight build. Crafted from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it handles rough baggage belts with ease. With 8 smooth spinner wheels, multi compartments and an in-built combination lock, this skybag set is designed for comfort and security. A smart option during the ongoing Amazon luggage sale.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Sizes Included
Cabin, Medium, Large (Set of 3)
Wheel Type
8 Dual Spinner
Lock Type
In-built Combination Lock
Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Luggage (Cabin+Medium+Large) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels| Beige | Unisex - 76 Cm

8.

Skybags Mint Graphite Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small, Medium & Large (MINTSETTMGP)
The Skybags Mint Graphite set includes three sleek hardcase trolleys made from durable polycarbonate. Finished in a clean graphite shade, each suitcase features a number lock and four smooth wheels for easy movement. It’s lightweight, sturdy and fits most travel plans with ease. A good pick from the current Amazon Sale 2025 luggage offers for those looking at full sets.

Specifications

Dimensions
54 x 33 x 80 cm
Material
Polycarbonate
Wheel Type
4-Wheel Spinner
Lock Type
Fixed Combination Lock
Skybags Mint Graphite Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Set of 3 Small, Medium & Large (MINTSETTMGP)

Price drop on Skybags luggage: FAQs

  • What types of Skybags luggage are included in the Amazon Sale 2025?

    The sale includes cabin bags, medium and large trolley sets in hard and soft materials like ABS, polycarbonate and polypropylene.

  • Are the Skybags trolley sets suitable for air travel?

    Yes, most are cabin-friendly, lightweight and include spinner wheels and locks, making them ideal for airports and quick check-ins.

  • Do Skybags luggage sets come with any special features?

    Many feature number locks, spinner wheels, expander zippers, Convipack interiors and sturdy shells to make packing and moving more convenient.

  • How much can I save during the Amazon luggage sale?

    You can save up to 80% on Skybags luggage during the Amazon Sale 2025, covering both single bags and complete trolley sets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

