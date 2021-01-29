IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
travel

Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night

Cities At Night, a global citizen-science project, is building a night-time map in colour, for the first time, using satellite photos sorted by volunteers from around the world.
READ FULL STORY
By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:55 PM IST

It was visible in the Delhi sky from January 15 to 30, moving across the heavens, astounding star-gazers. It wasn’t a shooting star or a meteorite, but the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits Earth at the speed of 5 miles per second.

ISS has been circling the planet, hosting astronauts from around the world, for 20 years. In that time, it’s taken millions of photographs. The US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) alone has almost half a million pictures taken by astronauts using cameras aboard ISS. Several of these are scheduled shots of the land, storms, wildfires, oceans, the atmosphere and the Moon. But the vast bulk, often captured automatically by the on-board cameras, remains unidentified.

A global citizen-science project is hoping to use the night-time shots from the NASA archive in an unprecedented way. Cities At Night, started by UK astrophysicist Alejandro Sánchez in 2014, invites the public to collaborate on an epic sort-tag-and-arrange mission to create a map of Earth at night.

The human eye can identify places and sort out images faster and more efficiently than any existing bot or algorithm, says Sánchez. The project was opened up to the public, he adds, because “it was impossible for just a couple of us to process the NASA archive ourselves. Also, the images are very beautiful, and everybody should be able to access them.”

Many eyes, it turns out, make light work. So far, about 3 lakh people and 24 institutions such as the Madrid-based cultural organisation Medialab-Prado; the science-volunteer site Crowdcrafting; and international space agencies have contributed their energies. Sánchez says their most active users are from the US, Spain, the UK and India.

Inbuilt apps on the project’s website (lostatnight.org) help volunteers identify places in the ISS images. New volunteers can sign up on the site too. So far, the project has catalogued thousands of photographs taken between 2003 and 2014.

A night map of the world will do more than look pretty. It can point out cultural differences in how areas and governments illuminate neighbourhoods, it can help estimate GDP, chart the spread of poverty, and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings.

“Tracking night lights helps estimate threats to ecosystems, the impact of ecological light pollution, greenhouse gas emissions,” Sánchez says.

Currently, the best available nocturnal look at Earth is the Black Marble Map. It was created in 2012 with data from an American weather satellite using an infrared camera. But its black-and-white images were artificially coloured so the map could be read easily by non-academics wanting a comprehensive peek of the planet at night.

Cities At Night is building a map of the earth at night, in real colour, for the first time. They use pictures with up to 150 times more resolution than the images used to build the Black Marble Map. The map will also be available for use by researchers and professionals in areas such as ecology, health, economics.

“This is an interdisciplinary project,” Sánchez says. “Without technology, we would not have maps. Without citizens, we would not be able to catalogue such a vast amount of data. And without our colleagues, these images might have been restricted for use only in academic studies. Hence, we are grateful to everybody and everyone’s efforts are important and necessary.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
travel

Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Cities At Night, a global citizen-science project, is building a night-time map in colour, for the first time, using satellite photos sorted by volunteers from around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
travel

Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak have been studying mushrooms for years, and recently spent two months documenting some of India’s vast variety. A new film captures their adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
travel

Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST
As telescopes gets smarter and space voyages more adventurous, take a look at the best recent views of worlds beyond our own, and what it takes to create them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
india news

IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28

PTI, Kurnool
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
travel

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
travel

Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
travel

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
travel

Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
travel

Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
travel

As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The latest data from UN World Tourism Organization revealed that global tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020, with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent as destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Britain adds the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list, shuts down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London, due to worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine resistant Covid-19 variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
travel

China's big holiday travel season light so far

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working as Beijing’s main train station was largely quiet and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Australia suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours after two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
travel

Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Colombia will ban flights from Brazil effective Friday over concerns of a variant of the coronavirus that is circulating in that country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP