Special discounts on Safari trolley sets: Top 8 picks at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Luggage can easily set the tone for your travel plans, and Safari has consistently delivered practical options with a touch of character. If you're due for an upgrade, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is offering tempting deals on Safari trolley sets. From sleek hard shell suitcases to lightweight cabin bags, these picks offer plenty of options for those looking for style and structure in one. Safari luggage sets with vibrant designs and reliable builds are now on Amazon at special festival prices for smart travel upgrades.

You’ll find sets that suit short getaways and long hauls alike, with combinations of cabin, medium, and large trolleys. The collection features a mix of bright finishes, textured bodies, and spinner wheels designed for smooth manoeuvring. If good-looking, dependable luggage is on your checklist, these eight options are well worth a look during the sale.

Amazon Sale deals on the 8 best Safari trolley sets

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set combines a tough polycarbonate shell with a textured finish that resists scratches and stays sharp-looking. Its lightweight build and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make travel less of a task. A fixed combination lock adds extra peace of mind. Great for both short and long trips, this Safari suitcase set offers solid function and style, especially when picked up during an Amazon Sale.

Specifications Dimensions 55 x 40 x 23 cm, 66 x 46 x 27 cm, 77 x 56 x 31 cm Material Polycarbonate, scratch-resistant Wheels 8-wheel 360-degree system Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Pentagon trolley set brings together structured design and everyday ease. Its textured polypropylene shell resists scratches and holds its shape trip after trip. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, it features smooth speed wheels that glide without fuss. The fixed combination lock keeps belongings secure. Ideal for quick work trips or longer breaks, this Safari luggage set blends function and style with comfort built right in.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, scratch-resistant Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Wheels 8-wheel speed system for smooth movement Lock Type Fixed combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Genius Alley trolley set offers dependable protection with its crack-resistant polypropylene shell and anti-theft combination lock. Smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make airport navigation easier, while the three-piece format covers everything from cabin travel to extended stays. Built to handle frequent use, this Safari luggage set delivers practical value and fuss-free handling. It’s a solid pick during the Amazon Sale if you want something reliable without losing out on looks.

Specifications Dimensions Cabin, Medium and Large sizes (as per airline norms) Material Polypropylene, crack-resistant Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type Anti-theft combination lock Click Here to Buy Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Pentagon cyan trolley set combines a sturdy polypropylene build with a clean, stylish finish that stays scratch-free on the go. Its spacious interiors keep packing simple, while 360-degree spinner wheels roll smoothly across airport floors. A secure number lock adds peace of mind. Lightweight yet dependable, this Safari suitcase set is a practical pick for everyday travellers looking for reliability without added bulk.

Specifications Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Material Polypropylene, scratch and impact-resistant Warranty 3-year international warranty Lock Type Number lock Click Here to Buy Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Crescent trolley set combines lightweight polycarbonate strength with smooth mobility. Its 8-wheel 360-degree system handles movement with ease, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps your belongings secure throughout your trip. Available in a three-piece set, it suits everything from weekend breaks to longer international travel. If you’re after fuss-free handling and a neat finish, this Safari luggage set is a smart buy during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate Capacity Cabin, medium and large sizes are suitable for travel standards Wheels 8 wheels with 360-degree rotation Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Click Here to Buy Safari Crescent 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Ink Blue

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Prisma Neo trolley set offers extra room without extra weight. Crafted from durable polyester, it features an expandable design for up to 10 per cent more packing space. The 4-wheel 360-degree system glides smoothly, and a secure combination lock keeps things in place. Ideal for those who tend to pack more, this Safari suitcase set is a smart pick to grab during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Wheels 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation Capacity Cabin, medium and large sizes with an expandable design Material Premium polyester Click Here to Buy Safari Prisma Neo Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Polyester Expandable Soft Luggage, 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari LUMA trolley set offers a clean, durable build that suits regular travel without adding bulk. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell is tough enough for repeated use, while the 4-wheel 360-degree system keeps it easy to manoeuvre. An anti-theft combination lock adds a layer of security. With all three sizes included, this Safari luggage set is a sensible, budget-friendly option for everyday travellers.

Specifications Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Wheels 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation Capacity 55 cm cabin, 65 cm medium, 77 cm large Material Polycarbonate Click Here to Buy Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour

Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Octane trolley set offers a sturdy build with a sleek finish, thanks to its scratch-resistant polypropylene shell. Lightweight and easy to manage, it features an 8-wheel system for effortless movement and a recessed TSA lock for added security. Covering cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set works well for both short trips and long-haul travel without compromising on durability or design.

Specifications Capacity 60 cm cabin, 70 cm medium, 80 cm large Material Scratch-resistant polypropylene Lock Type Recessed TSA lock Wheels 8 wheels with 360-degree rotation Click Here to Buy Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Special discount on Safari trolley sets: FAQs Are Safari trolley sets part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? Yes, select Safari luggage sets are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Offers vary by model and stock.

Which Safari trolley sets are included in the sale? Popular sets like Safari Octane, Thorium Neo, Crescent, and Pentagon are often featured with price drops. Availability can change, so check Amazon for the latest.

Can I get all three sizes in one Safari trolley set? Yes, many Safari suitcase sets include cabin, medium and large sizes, making them suitable for both short trips and extended travel.

Are these Safari luggage sets lightweight and easy to handle? Most Safari trolley sets are made from polycarbonate or polypropylene, which keeps them lightweight. They also feature spinner wheels for smooth movement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.