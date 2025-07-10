Top 8 backpacks with up to 60% off at Amazon Prime Day Sale; Grab deals even before the sale starts!

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE soon, and if you’ve had your eye on a new backpack, now’s the time to act. While the sale officially kicks off on 12th July, early deals have already started surfacing on Amazon. From stylish commuter bags to spacious travel backpacks, discounts are climbing up to 60%, making it a great time to upgrade your carry. Amazon Sale (July 2025) is already buzzing with offers across categories, and Prime members are getting first dibs on exclusive deals. Don’t wait for the rush. These early drops from the Amazon Sale 2025 are worth checking out now, especially with added savings on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. Top picks from the Amazon Sale 2025 include stylish backpacks with early discounts before the Prime Day Sale 2025 even begins.

Here are 8 travel backpacks worth bookmarking

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for outdoor use, this rucksack blends function and build. A 17.3-inch laptop compartment offers 360° protection, while rain cover and hip belt pockets enhance its utility. Reflective detailing improves low-light visibility. Heavy-duty zippers and quality fabric ensure lasting use. A solid pick ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, especially with early offers already live.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for outdoor use, this 60-litre backpack offers ample space for gear, from sleeping bags to trekking poles. The ergonomic shoulder straps and breathable back support ensure comfort across long treks. With a built-in rain cover, drawstring closure and internal mesh pockets, it’s made for well-organised travel. Great pick with early deals already live on Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Loading Suggestions...

Spacious yet compact, this 55-litre backpack is built for trekking, travel or college use. It features a separate shoe pocket, utility compartments, and external clips for gear like yoga mats or tripods. The ergonomic design balances weight well, keeping it easy on the shoulders. A solid travel pick, especially with early discounts already rolling out during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

This 45-litre backpack offers a smart layout with three main compartments, a padded laptop sleeve for up to 17.3 inches, and a built-in rain cover. Designed for comfort, its honeycomb padding and adjustable straps ease the load during long treks or daily travel. A reliable, multi-purpose pick, especially while early Amazon Sale 2025 deals are already live.

Loading Suggestions...

Compact and practical, this 30-litre backpack is built for daily use or short trips. It features five compartments, a padded laptop section, a rain cover, and bottle holders. Compression straps and reflective detailing make commuting smoother. With early deals now live on Amazon, this bag makes a smart, value-driven buy during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek and compact, this 26-litre backpack fits a 15.6-inch laptop and includes a USB charging port, anti-theft pocket, and organiser compartments. Crafted from water-repellent polyester, it also features a trolley strap and padded support for comfortable travel. A smart everyday choice, especially with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 bringing in early discounts across essentials.

Loading Suggestions...

This 35-litre faux leather backpack blends practicality with style, featuring a padded laptop sleeve, cushioned back panel and multiple compartments for daily use. Water-resistant fabric and durable zippers make it ideal for commuting or travel. A dependable choice for work or college, especially with limited-time deals running during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Loading Suggestions...

This 32-litre backpack offers a clean design with solid functionality. It features three roomy compartments, internal organisers, padded back support and water-resistant fabric. Ideal for college, short trips or daily commutes. With breathable straps and a durable build, it's a solid everyday option. Keep an eye out for early deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Backpacks at the Amazon Prime Day Sale: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is scheduled from 12th to 14th July. But many early deals on backpacks are already live, so you don’t have to wait to start saving.

Are backpacks part of the early deals before the sale starts? Yes, several top-rated backpacks are already available at discounted prices ahead of the main event. Amazon has started dropping offers early, especially for Prime members.

What kind of discounts can I expect on backpacks? Backpacks are seeing up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale (July 2025). From trekking rucksacks to compact laptop bags, there’s a range of options across price points.

Are there any extra savings available on top of the discount? Yes. ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cardholders can get up to 10% discount and added savings. Plus, Prime members enjoy access to special deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.