Trolley bag sets to make your travel woes go away! Up to 80% off on top 8 picks from best luggage brands

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 18, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Grab trolley bag sets from Safari, Aristocrat, Mokobara and more. Top luggage and luggage set deals from the best luggage brands.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Instavibe 3Pc Set Trolley Bag for Travel Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock,Double Wheels,Flexi Packing Straps,and Side Hooks for Men & Women-Mint,82 Cm,Hard,8,Green View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Double Spinner Hard Luggage Set Of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bags With Wide Handle & Noise-Free 8 Wheels - Roverpro,White, Small,Medium,Large, 73.5 cm View Details checkDetails

₹20,497

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Double Spinner Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Sorting out travel essentials feels so much easier when your trolley bags look good and work even better. A sturdy trolley bag set keeps packing simple, your stuff safe and your holiday stress-free. Amazon offers some of the best trolley bags at massive discounts right now. From lightweight luggage to roomy luggage sets for family trips, these top eight picks cover every need.

Stylish trolley bags and trolley bag sets are ready to roll. Amazon offers huge savings on your next luggage or luggage set.

Quality zips, smooth wheels and smart compartments make all the difference. If you have been eyeing new luggage or need a complete trolley bag set, now is the perfect time. I have rounded up the best deals from brands that never fail on reliability. Time to grab that upgrade before these Amazon offers vanish!

Top 8 picks for trolley bag sets

1.

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue
Loading Suggestions...

The Safari Thorium Neo trolley bag set ticks all the right boxes for a smooth travel plan. This luggage set brings you three polycarbonate trolley bags in a sleek graphite blue, designed to handle scrapes thanks to its scratch-resistant shell. With eight wheels, moving through crowded airports feels effortless. Each size fits typical airline limits, so packing light or heavy is never a bother. Grab it now on Amazon offers!

2.

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey
Loading Suggestions...

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier trolley bag set blends smart design with everyday practicality. This grey luggage set offers three sizes with a boxy shape that maximises volume without feeling bulky. The dual texture matte finish looks polished while the fixed lock keeps things secure. Inside, cross ribbons and a handy U-shaped pocket keep items neat. Smooth spinner wheels mean zero fuss at airports. Check out these best trolley bags on Amazon offers now!

3.

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal
Loading Suggestions...

The Aristocrat Airpro trolley bag set offers three tough yet lightweight pieces built to handle any trip with ease. Crafted from scratch-resistant polypropylene, each luggage stays resilient against bumps and water splashes. Smooth dual wheels and an adjustable handle make airport runs hassle-free. Inside, roomy compartments with clever straps keep clothes neat. With secure zips and a sturdy lock, this luggage set is a smart pick on Amazon offers today!

4.

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex
Loading Suggestions...

The Skybags Trooper trolley bag set brings a pop of green and a fun print to your travel plans. Made from scratch-resistant ABS, this luggage set stays strong through bumps and rainy days. Smooth spinner wheels and an adjustable handle mean easy airport runs. Inside, roomy compartments and straps keep packing simple. A secure lock and quality zips add peace of mind. Snap up these best trolley bags now with Amazon offers!

5.

American Tourister Instavibe 3Pc Set Trolley Bag for Travel Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock,Double Wheels,Flexi Packing Straps,and Side Hooks for Men & Women-Mint,82 Cm,Hard,8,Green
Loading Suggestions...

The American Tourister Instavibe trolley bag set in mint green adds a fresh touch to your travel essentials. Built with dent-resistant polypropylene, this luggage set stays sturdy through chaotic airports and quick getaways. Double-capped wheels roll smoothly on any surface while flexi straps keep clothes secure inside. Side hooks and neat compartments help keep everything in place. Snap up this stylish luggage set on Amazon offers and travel smart with the best trolley bags!

6.

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Double Spinner Suitcase Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (So Matcha 2.0, Set of 3),Green, Small, Medium and Large, 74 cm
Loading Suggestions...

The MOKOBARA Transit trolley bag set in So Matcha green is built for smooth, stylish trips. Its tough polycarbonate shell shrugs off bumps while the Silent Ninja wheels glide quietly through busy airports. Each piece has a premium gloss finish and a reliable TSA lock for extra security. Inside, everything stays organised thanks to clever compartments. This luggage set makes packing feel effortless. Snag these best trolley bags today through Amazon offers and upgrade your travel game!

7.

THE ASSEMBLY Double Spinner Hard Luggage Set Of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bags With Wide Handle & Noise-Free 8 Wheels - Roverpro,White, Small,Medium,Large, 73.5 cm
Loading Suggestions...

The Assembly Roverpro trolley bag set in crisp white is all about hassle-free trips and style. Each polycarbonate piece is sturdy yet lightweight, handling knocks and scrapes without fuss. Smooth double spinner wheels glide silently through terminals while the wide handle makes pulling it along effortless. A TSA lock keeps your stuff safe inside the roomy compartments. This luggage set is perfect for quick breaks or longer holidays. Grab these best trolley bags on Amazon offers now!

 

8.

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Double Spinner Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (White)
Loading Suggestions...

The Nasher Miles Paris trolley bag set in crisp white ticks every box for stress-free packing. Each polypropylene suitcase is tough enough to handle rough trips yet light enough to wheel around easily. The double spinner wheels glide smoothly while the handy top and side handles make lifting simple. Inside, clever compartments and mesh pockets keep everything neat. Secure locks add extra peace of mind. Grab these best trolley bags on Amazon offers and pack smart every time!

 

Trolley bag sets: FAQs

  • What should I check before buying trolley bag sets?

    Look for durable material, smooth wheels, sturdy zips and enough compartments for easy packing. Check size details to match airline requirements too.

  • Which brands offer the best trolley bags on Amazon?

    Safari, American Tourister, Aristocrat, Skybags and Nasher Miles top the list. Keep an eye on Amazon offers for great deals.

  • How many pieces are usually included in a trolley bag set?

    Most luggage sets come with three pieces — a small cabin bag, a medium bag and a large check-in suitcase.

  • How do I care for my trolley bags to make them last?

    Wipe the luggage with a damp cloth, avoid overstuffing and store it in a dry place. Use protective covers if possible for longer life.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

