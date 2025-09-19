Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Trolley set of 3 suitcases available at Amazon Sale 2025 with early deals NOW LIVE at up to 70% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 12:00 pm IST

A trolley luggage set of 3 offering durability, style, and easy travel, now available at Amazon Sale with huge early discounts.

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex

₹7,999

₹7,999
Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for International Travel, Vanilla Tan

₹7,999

₹7,999
American Tourister PP Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 3PC Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard Suitcase for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Black, 55 Cm, 68 Cm, 79 Cm

₹7,999

₹7,999
Nasher Miles Pondicherry Hard-Side Polypropylene 8 Wheels Double Spinner Luggage Set of 3 Rose Gold Trolley Bags (55, 65 & 75 Cm)

₹9,389

₹9,389
Swiss Military Black Gold Collection Kinetic 8 Wheel 55, 65 and 75 Cm Small, Medium and Large Trolley Bags, PC, 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage Trolley Bag, Set of 3, Suitcase for Travel, Dark Grey

₹38,884

₹38,884
Safari Polypropylene Spinner Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3(Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags,Hard Case,360º Wheeling Luggage,Travel Bag,Suitcase for Travel,Trolley Bags for Travel,Black,75 cm

₹4,999

₹4,999
Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey)

amazonLogo
Kenneth Cole Reaction Plastic Renegade 3-Piece Lightweight Hardside Expandable 8-Wheel Spinner Suitcase Travel Luggage Set, Cilantro, (20/24/28), Green

₹10,999

₹10,999
American Tourister PP Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 3PC Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard Suitcase for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Black, 55 Cm, 68 Cm, 79 Cm

₹7,999

₹7,999
Skybags ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm)|Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White, Small, Medium, Large

₹6,599

₹6,599
MOKOBARA Iconic Range The Set of 3 Polycarbonate Hard Shell Luggage 79Cms Cabin, Small Medium & Large Size German Makrolon Black, 8 Wheels Suitcase Trolley, Hinomoto Wheels (Black & Yellow)

₹29,999

₹29,999
₹7,650

₹7,650

amazonLogo
Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage (55+65+75Cm) Robust Construction with Strong Wheels,Rust-Free Trolley, Secured Zip and Combination Lock|Red, Small, Medium, Large | 7-Year Warranty

₹5,299

₹5,299
Travel made simple and stylish with a trolley set of 3 suitcases, now available at the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for family trips or solo getaways, this luggage set of 3 combines durability, smooth rolling wheels, and a lightweight design for effortless mobility. The versatile sizes cover all packing needs, from weekend escapes to extended holidays.

The three-piece trolley set is ideal for organised travel, combining sleek design with smooth mobility and smart storage.(AI-generated)
With sturdy handles and spacious compartments, organisation is easy, and your belongings stay secure. Early deals are now live at up to 70% off, making it the ideal time to grab the best trolley set of 3 for stress-free travel and smart savings on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

8 Best deals on 3 pc. trolley sets on Amazon

1.

Safari Polypropylene Spinner Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3(Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags,Hard Case,360º Wheeling Luggage,Travel Bag,Suitcase for Travel,Trolley Bags for Travel,Black,75 cm
The Safari Polypropylene Spinner Pentagon Pro trolley set of 3 combines style, durability, and convenience for every type of traveller. Crafted from premium polypropylene, each suitcase is lightweight yet sturdy, ready to handle busy travel schedules. The advanced 8-wheel design offers smooth 360-degree mobility across all surfaces, while spacious interiors keep packing organised. The set includes cabin, medium, and large sizes, making it perfect for short getaways or extended trips, all in a sleek black finish.

2.

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey)
The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier trolley set of 3 offers a perfect blend of style and practicality for travellers. Featuring small, medium, and large polypropylene suitcases in iron grey, each piece is lightweight yet sturdy. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless 360-degree movement, while dual textures and a matte finish add sophistication. Thoughtful interiors with cross ribbons, U-shaped pockets, and 50-50 packing help keep belongings organised for trips of any length.

3.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Plastic Renegade 3-Piece Lightweight Hardside Expandable 8-Wheel Spinner Suitcase Travel Luggage Set, Cilantro, (20"/24"/28"), Green
The Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade trolley set of 3 blends durability, style, and convenience for effortless travel. Featuring 20, 24, and 28-inch ABS hardshell suitcases in vibrant cilantro, each expands for extra packing capacity. The 8-wheel spinner system allows smooth 360-degree movement over any surface, while moulded corner guards and self-repairing zippers provide lasting protection. Interiors include garment straps, accessory pockets, and U-shaped compartments for organised packing, with comfortable top and side handles for easy mobility.

4.

American Tourister PP Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 3PC Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard Suitcase for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Black, 55 Cm, 68 Cm, 79 Cm
The American Tourister PP Ivy 2.0 trolley set of 3 combines strength, style, and effortless mobility for travellers. This set includes small, medium, and large hard suitcases in sleek black, crafted from durable polypropylene to handle rigorous journeys. The smooth 8-wheel system ensures easy movement across any terrain, while hidden pockets keep belongings secure. Multi-stage telescopic handles and spacious interiors make packing and travel seamless, making this set ideal for organised, stress-free adventures.

5.

Skybags ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm)|Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White, Small, Medium, Large
The Skybags ABS Stroke trolley set of 3 blends style, durability, and practicality for every trip. Featuring small, medium, and large suitcases in a striking blue and white print, each piece is lightweight yet sturdy, crafted from scratch-resistant ABS and PP materials. Smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable handle ensure effortless movement, while spacious interiors with compression straps keep belongings organised. The built-in combination lock adds extra security, making this set ideal for stress-free travel.

6.

MOKOBARA Iconic Range The Set of 3 Polycarbonate Hard Shell Luggage 79Cms Cabin, Small Medium & Large Size German Makrolon Black, 8 Wheels Suitcase Trolley, Hinomoto Wheels (Black & Yellow)
The MOKOBARA Iconic Range trolley set of 3 offers strength, style, and effortless travel convenience. Crafted from indestructible German Makrolon polycarbonate, each suitcase is lightweight yet sturdy. The set includes cabin, medium, and large sizes with ample storage for all your essentials. Smooth Hinomoto 8-wheel spinners provide 360-degree mobility, while sleek black and yellow detailing adds a touch of modern flair. Spacious interiors and durable construction make this set perfect for organised and stress-free trips.

7.

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms
The uppercase JFK Inline trolley bag set of 3 combines style, durability, and eco-conscious design for modern travellers. This set features small, medium, and large polycarbonate suitcases in teal blue, each equipped with 8 smooth wheels for effortless mobility. Thoughtful interiors include in-built laundry compartments and spacious packing areas for organised travel. Adjustable push-button handles and shock-absorbing lugs provide comfort and protection, while combination locks keep belongings secure, making this set ideal for seamless, stress-free journeys.

8.

Aristocrat Chroma Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage (55+65+75Cm) Robust Construction with Strong Wheels,Rust-Free Trolley, Secured Zip and Combination Lock|Red, Small, Medium, Large | 7-Year Warranty
The Aristocrat Chroma trolley set of 3 combines strength, style, and practical design for travellers. Featuring small, medium, and large hard suitcases in vibrant red, each piece is scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and built for durability. Smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle make movement effortless, while spacious interiors with multiple compartments and compression straps keep belongings organised. A secure combination lock and sturdy zippers ensure your items remain protected, making this set ideal for stress-free travel.

  • What sizes are available in trolley sets of 3?

    Most sets include small, medium, and large suitcases, suitable for short trips, extended holidays, or family travel.

  • Are the wheels smooth for easy movement?

    Yes, 8-wheel or dual-wheel designs provide 360-degree mobility, ensuring effortless navigation across airports and streets.

  • Can the luggage expand for extra packing space?

    Many sets feature expandable compartments to accommodate additional belongings during your travels.

  • Are these trolley sets secure?

    Most include combination locks and durable zippers to keep your items safe while on the move.

