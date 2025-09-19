Trolley set of 3 suitcases available at Amazon Sale 2025 with early deals NOW LIVE at up to 70% off

Travel made simple and stylish with a trolley set of 3 suitcases, now available at the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for family trips or solo getaways, this luggage set of 3 combines durability, smooth rolling wheels, and a lightweight design for effortless mobility. The versatile sizes cover all packing needs, from weekend escapes to extended holidays. The three-piece trolley set is ideal for organised travel, combining sleek design with smooth mobility and smart storage.(AI-generated)

With sturdy handles and spacious compartments, organisation is easy, and your belongings stay secure. Early deals are now live at up to 70% off, making it the ideal time to grab the best trolley set of 3 for stress-free travel and smart savings on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

8 Best deals on 3 pc. trolley sets on Amazon

The Safari Polypropylene Spinner Pentagon Pro trolley set of 3 combines style, durability, and convenience for every type of traveller. Crafted from premium polypropylene, each suitcase is lightweight yet sturdy, ready to handle busy travel schedules. The advanced 8-wheel design offers smooth 360-degree mobility across all surfaces, while spacious interiors keep packing organised. The set includes cabin, medium, and large sizes, making it perfect for short getaways or extended trips, all in a sleek black finish.

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier trolley set of 3 offers a perfect blend of style and practicality for travellers. Featuring small, medium, and large polypropylene suitcases in iron grey, each piece is lightweight yet sturdy. The 4-wheel spinner system ensures effortless 360-degree movement, while dual textures and a matte finish add sophistication. Thoughtful interiors with cross ribbons, U-shaped pockets, and 50-50 packing help keep belongings organised for trips of any length.

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade trolley set of 3 blends durability, style, and convenience for effortless travel. Featuring 20, 24, and 28-inch ABS hardshell suitcases in vibrant cilantro, each expands for extra packing capacity. The 8-wheel spinner system allows smooth 360-degree movement over any surface, while moulded corner guards and self-repairing zippers provide lasting protection. Interiors include garment straps, accessory pockets, and U-shaped compartments for organised packing, with comfortable top and side handles for easy mobility.

The American Tourister PP Ivy 2.0 trolley set of 3 combines strength, style, and effortless mobility for travellers. This set includes small, medium, and large hard suitcases in sleek black, crafted from durable polypropylene to handle rigorous journeys. The smooth 8-wheel system ensures easy movement across any terrain, while hidden pockets keep belongings secure. Multi-stage telescopic handles and spacious interiors make packing and travel seamless, making this set ideal for organised, stress-free adventures.

The Skybags ABS Stroke trolley set of 3 blends style, durability, and practicality for every trip. Featuring small, medium, and large suitcases in a striking blue and white print, each piece is lightweight yet sturdy, crafted from scratch-resistant ABS and PP materials. Smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable handle ensure effortless movement, while spacious interiors with compression straps keep belongings organised. The built-in combination lock adds extra security, making this set ideal for stress-free travel.

The MOKOBARA Iconic Range trolley set of 3 offers strength, style, and effortless travel convenience. Crafted from indestructible German Makrolon polycarbonate, each suitcase is lightweight yet sturdy. The set includes cabin, medium, and large sizes with ample storage for all your essentials. Smooth Hinomoto 8-wheel spinners provide 360-degree mobility, while sleek black and yellow detailing adds a touch of modern flair. Spacious interiors and durable construction make this set perfect for organised and stress-free trips.

The uppercase JFK Inline trolley bag set of 3 combines style, durability, and eco-conscious design for modern travellers. This set features small, medium, and large polycarbonate suitcases in teal blue, each equipped with 8 smooth wheels for effortless mobility. Thoughtful interiors include in-built laundry compartments and spacious packing areas for organised travel. Adjustable push-button handles and shock-absorbing lugs provide comfort and protection, while combination locks keep belongings secure, making this set ideal for seamless, stress-free journeys.

The Aristocrat Chroma trolley set of 3 combines strength, style, and practical design for travellers. Featuring small, medium, and large hard suitcases in vibrant red, each piece is scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and built for durability. Smooth 360-degree dual wheels and an adjustable trolley handle make movement effortless, while spacious interiors with multiple compartments and compression straps keep belongings organised. A secure combination lock and sturdy zippers ensure your items remain protected, making this set ideal for stress-free travel.

Price drop on trolley sets on Amazon: FAQs What sizes are available in trolley sets of 3? Most sets include small, medium, and large suitcases, suitable for short trips, extended holidays, or family travel.

Are the wheels smooth for easy movement? Yes, 8-wheel or dual-wheel designs provide 360-degree mobility, ensuring effortless navigation across airports and streets.

Can the luggage expand for extra packing space? Many sets feature expandable compartments to accommodate additional belongings during your travels.

Are these trolley sets secure? Most include combination locks and durable zippers to keep your items safe while on the move.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.